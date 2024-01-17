Germany studies providing Israel with lethal ammunition

(MENAFN) The German government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is reportedly considering supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas by providing lethal ammunition. According to Der Spiegel, the coalition government is contemplating supplying around 10,000 rounds of 120-millimeter precision ammunition to Israel. The request from Tel Aviv was received in November, and discussions within relevant ministries have reportedly led to a preliminary agreement to fulfill this request.



However, there are challenges in the immediate delivery of the requested ammunition from German defense companies. As a solution, the ministries are exploring a plan to source the ammunition from the German army's own stocks. Despite increasing public pressure and concerns, the German government has maintained strong support for Israel's military offensive in Gaza. Chancellor Scholz has emphasized Germany's special responsibility towards Israel, citing the country's Nazi past.



The military escalation in Gaza was triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, as claimed by Tel Aviv, resulting in a relentless military assault by Israel. The conflict has seen a significant loss of life, with Israel reporting around 1,200 casualties. Throughout Israel's military campaign, Palestinian casualties have been substantial, with at least 24,448 people killed and 61,504 others injured. Among the victims, a majority were children and women. Despite international concerns and calls for de-escalation, the situation remains complex, with Germany standing firm in its support for Israel.

