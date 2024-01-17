Fatal explosion takes place in Nigerian city, causing damage, injuries

(MENAFN) A massive blast, triggered by explosives, shook more than 20 buildings in Ibadan, one of Nigeria's largest cities, on Tuesday night, resulting in three fatalities and injuries to 77 individuals, according to authorities on Wednesday. The explosion, which occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, led to panic among residents who heard the loud blast around 7:45 PM Security forces cordoned off the affected area, while rescue efforts were underway to locate and aid those potentially trapped under the rubble.



Preliminary investigations point to the blast being caused by explosives stored for use in illegal mining operations, as disclosed by Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde. The governor described the damage as "devastating" and assured that comprehensive search and rescue operations were in progress with the deployment of first responders and relevant agencies within Oyo state.



Rescue workers, combing through the collapsed structures, discovered one additional body on Wednesday morning, raising the death toll to three, as reported by Saheed Akiode, coordinator of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the region. The exact individuals responsible for storing the explosives remain unclear, and no arrests have been announced. Governor Makinde affirmed that ongoing investigations would hold those found culpable accountable.



The blast left a significant impact on the community, with buildings covered in dust and either partially or completely destroyed. A massive crater was also formed as a result of the explosion. While most of the 77 injured had been discharged, Governor Makinde pledged to cover the medical bills of those still admitted and to provide temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected.



The incident drew the attention of concerned residents, with many gathering near the site where some of the injured were being treated in ambulances. The aftermath of the explosion serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with illegal mining operations and underscores the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in densely populated areas.

