UN head restates plea for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his plea for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of over 24,000 Palestinians and triggered a humanitarian catastrophe.



"The world is standing by as civilians, mostly women and children, are killed, maimed, bombarded, forced from their homes and denied access to humanitarian aid," Guterres stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



"I repeat my call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, and a process that leads to sustained peace for Israelis and Palestinians, based on a two-state solution," he declared. "This is the only way to stem the suffering and prevent a spillover that could send the entire region up in flames."



He cautioned that the potential for a full-scale confrontation with Lebanon would be a "total disaster" and stressed that it has to be evaded "at all cost."



"What we are seeing in the Red Sea, all these demonstrates that it's not enough," Guterres further mentioned.



The UN chief underscored the significance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the establishment of a cease-fire, and the release of hostages.



"But we need to find once and for all, a total commitment that the international community for the two-state solution to exist in Israel and Palestine as the basis for a stable and peaceful Middle East for the benefit of everyone," he stated.



