Treasury Secretary defends democrats' pandemic response, touts financial success

(MENAFN) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is addressing Republican criticism of the Democrats' substantial coronavirus pandemic response package, asserting that the current state of the U.S. economy "vindicates" the steps taken in 2021 to revive economic activity. In her remarks prepared for a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C., Yellen pushes back against the GOP's skepticism of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, emphasizing its role in steering the country away from recession.



Yellen, pointing to falling inflation rates and a 3.7% unemployment rate, is set to defend the stimulus package, which was passed into law without Republican support. Republicans have frequently attributed the package to accelerating inflation, contending that it has harmed millions of American households. Yellen, however, contends that the current economic conditions validate the approach taken in implementing the American Rescue Plan, stating, “President Biden and I believed that the most dangerous risk was in going too small."



As the Biden administration seeks reelection, the President is endeavoring to assure voters of a robust economy and controlled inflation. With 76% of U.S. adults expressing a desire for the government to address economic issues, Yellen aims to highlight the positive impact of COVID-19 spending on states and local governments. She argues that a smaller response from the administration could have left the U.S. economy in a more precarious state.



Yellen emphasizes that the administration's actions have led to increased wages, with gains being broadly shared, even among younger and less educated workers. Additionally, she contends that the U.S. has rebounded faster than its global counterparts. Despite this, public sentiment regarding the economy remains varied, with a significant percentage of Americans describing the nation's economic condition as poor, according to polls conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The economy remains a top concern for both Republicans and Democrats, reflecting the challenges faced by the Biden administration in navigating economic narratives leading up to the upcoming election.

