TÜV Rheinland Issues Perceptual Color Volume Certification To Lenovotm's New Yogatm Pro 9I Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16", 9) is equipped with a Mini LED backlit LCD screen which features over 98% perceptual color volume coverage as well as an average color accuracy of ∆E2000<1 for 4096 colors. This means that the screen can reproduce almost all colors within the DCI-P3 color volume range, allowing it to pass the TÜV Rheinland "Perceptual Color Volume" Certification with excellent color performance.

"Providing an exceptional user experience is a top priority in the development of Lenovo technology. When it comes to display innovation, we know from customer feedback that perceptual color volume is an important factor,"

said Zhaochun Ma, Vice President

and General Manager of Consumer and SMB Notebook Development Center in Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

"That's why we made sure the new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptop offers eye safety for consumers under different brightness levels while providing richer, more realistic color reproduction."

"Devices that meet or exceed industry perceptual color volume standards and feature upgraded three-dimensional color volume coverage deliver exponentially more optimized and accurate color performance to users."

said Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical.

TÜV Rheinland has developed the perceptual color volume evaluation standard based on the latest CAM16 color appearance model from the International Commission on Illumination (CIE). Compared with the widely used two-dimensional color volume standard based on the older CIE 1931 standard colorimetric system, the CAM16-based standard takes into consideration the color adaptation and brightness adaptation characteristics of the human eye and can scientifically describe the true three-dimensional color volume size of display products relative to the human eye's real perception of color.

TÜV Rheinland

collaborated with the Color Engineering Laboratory of Zhejiang University to conduct a full year of research on the color volume measurement of display products, before concluding that the CIE CAM16 uniform color volume is currently the most ideal color appearance model. By comparing the overlap rate between the measured color volume of a product and the DCI-P3 color volume with equivalent peak brightness in a three-dimensional space, the actual percentage of the product's standard DCI-P3 color volume reproduction can be accurately measured.

As a global leading technical service provider, TÜV Rheinland has been deeply involved in the field of display health and experience for many years. TÜV Rheinland is committed to providing technical solutions for quality evaluation and user experience issues in the industry through industry-university research collaborations, leading the display industry to continuously improve display technology while providing guidance for consumers when choosing safe and high-quality products.

LENOVO and YOGA are trademarks of Lenovo.

