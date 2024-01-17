Bizequity Celebrates A Year Of Enhancements And Heralds Innovative Features To Come With Launch Of New Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The industry's leading business valuation platform continues iterating upon its comprehensive suite of services for financial professionals and business owners.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity , announces the release of several new platform enhancements alongside the launch of a new website. Driven by user feedback, the releases simplify how both business owners and financial professionals discover, monitor, and optimize business value.



"This past year's work was driven by our ongoing commitment to democratize business valuation, creating a future where every business owner has the knowledge and tools to navigate their financial journey confidently," said Jacob Leise , Senior Director of Marketing at BizEquity. "Today, we have more than 4,000 financial professionals leveraging our platform to drive optimal outcomes, and we're growing daily."

With the most recent effort, the firm has introduced enhancements to its core product, Advisor Office, which caters to the needs of financial and tax professionals who work with business owners, as well as the launch of a new direct to business owner experience, known as the CEO Advisor. With the CEO Advisor business owners and key operators get access to both a tailored business valuation experience and connections with the financial professionals they need.



Among the enhancements to Advisor Office are the rapid generation of personalized client reports via a new Report Builder experience, a worksheet designed to accurately calculate officer compensation, and a Minority Interest Discounts Module which is the first ever tool to factor important considerations of value such as lack of control, marketability, and liquidity; all crucial considerations for providing a fair market value.



In the coming months, the firm will add additional enhancements to both Advisor Office and the CEO Advisor, including a revamped Business Valuation Institute (BVI), a strategic integration with Quickbooks by Intuit, advanced scenario planning tools, and a completely refreshed user experience and design. Overall, the effort underscores BizEquity's investment in empowering entrepreneurship and fostering economic growth on a global scale.

"Ultimately, we envision a platform that connects business owners and operators to the trusted professionals they need, at a time that makes sense, and armed with the insights to power the most fruitful relationship possible," continued Leise. "Through accuracy, affordability, and the user experience, we're bringing that vision to life."

To learn more about BizEquity's latest innovations, join our webinar on January 25 at 2pm ET.

About

BizEquity:

BizEquity is on a mission to make business valuation knowledge accessible to businesses worldwide. With the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service, and an extensive database, BizEquity's patented platform is used by over 750 financial services firms and 4,000 advisors, including TD Bank, UBS, and PNC. Acquired by ACBJ in 2019, BizEquity now assists financial services firms in connecting with business owners to help them understand their business's value.

