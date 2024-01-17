Magnesium Oxide (Mgo) Market Size Worth USD 8.48 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Magnesium Oxide (MgO) market size was USD 5.02 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for MgO from the construction industry and rapid growth of the agricultural and healthcare sectors are key factors driving market revenue growth use of MgO as a refractory material is essential for building high-temperature industrial buildings, such as kilns and furnaces, particularly in sectors including glass and steel fabrication.

MgO plays a critical role in the creation of magnesium oxychloride cement, which is widely used in various building applications due to their durability and resistance to fire. MgO is in high demand due to its use in lightweight concrete, which has a lower density and better thermal insulation. In addition, increasing emphasis on using sustainable and energy-efficient building materials is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Restricted reserves of minerals containing magnesium increase the likelihood of shortages and rivalry between producers. The global supply chain can be disrupted by geopolitical variables, such as trade conflicts and limitations, which make it more difficult to get raw materials consistently and reliably. In addition, restrictions imposed by environmental rules controlling mining operations may also increase the cost of output due to compliance.

The development of substitute materials and technological difficulties in the production processes can also influence the industry's expansion. Furthermore, health and safety laws controlling the handling and disposal of MgO as well as environmental issues pertaining to the production process is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Product Insights:

On the basis of the product, the global MgO market is segmented into dead burned magnesia, caustic calcined magnesia, fused magnesia, and others. the dead burned magnesia accounted for largest revenue share in the global MgO market in 2022. This is due to increasing need of DBM in a range of sectors including agriculture, ceramics, and refractories. DBM, a high-temperature processed type of magnesia, is highly valued for its remarkable chemical stability and heat resistance.

Particularly in the refractories sector, DBM is crucial for processes such as production of steel and cement. The demand for dead burned magnesia is influenced by changes in construction trends and industrial activity, which are both impacted by changes across the globe.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global MgO market is segmented into refractory, agriculture, chemical intermediates, healthcare, building & construction, electrical & electronics, metallurgy, construction & building, and others. The agriculture segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global MgO market during the forecast period due to rising need of MgO for many agricultural techniques.

In addition, MgO is known to be an essential component for plant growth, therefore is widely used as a fertilizer to correct magnesium deficiency in soils. MgO offers a readily accessible form of magnesium, an element that is critical to the production of chlorophyll and, by extension, to photosynthetic processes that are needed for full plant health. Apart from addressing magnesium deficiency, MgO is used to regulate pH levels in soil, especially in acidic soils where its alkaline properties can aid.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global MgO market in 2022. This is due to industrial applications of MgO in North America, with substantial contributions from refractories, construction, agricultural, and healthcare sectors. MgO is frequently used in the steel and cement sectors, which increases need for refractory materials, due to high temperature tolerance. Building and construction sites uses MgO for its moisture and fire-resistant properties.

In addition, manufacturing and use of magnesium oxide are impacted by strict environmental rules in North America, which mandate adherence to emissions limits and air quality requirements. MgOis frequently present in antacids and magnesium supplements and has an impact on the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global MgO market during the forecast period. This is due to high need for MgOacross a range of industries, including steel, cement, glass, and agriculture.

The agriculture sector uses magnesium oxide as a fertilizer and soil amendment to alleviate magnesium deficits in soils. In addition, increasing use of MgO in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, particularly in antacids and supplements is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

