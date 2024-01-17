Platinum Group Metals Market Size Worth USD 58.04 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global platinum group metals market size was USD 39.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for jewelry, increasing purchase of electronic items, and growing adoption of catalytic converters for the automotive industry are some of the key factors driving the global platinum group metals market revenue growth.

The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) comprise the six transitional metal elements with similar properties in terms of chemistry, physics, and anatomy. These metals are heavily relied upon by different items that are used on a regular basis by the customers. These metals have high melting points, high heat resistance, high corrosion resistances, and unique catalytic properties and as a result it is used in various industrial applications such as ethylene absorber, aircraft turbines, ceramic capacitors, auto catalysts, cancer drugs, computer hard disks, electrodes, and dental bridges hence driving market revenue growth.

The strategic initiatives taken by companies and governments across various countries globally is another factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 28 November 2023, the government of India announced the commencement of its first-ever tranche auction of 20 blocks of strategic and vital minerals, such as molybdenum, potash, and platinum from 29 November 2023. This major project is expected to boost the country's security, stimulate its economy, and aid in the country's shift to renewable energy. In addition, these metals are utilized to meet the different material criteria that are vital to the effective and ongoing development of microelectronic technology because of their distinctive physical and chemical features. Hence, major companies are developing and launching innovative technologically advanced products consisting of PGMs for the electronic industry.

For instance, on 25 October 2023, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K., which develops industrial precious metal products, announced the creation of a high-entropy alloy powder consisting of precious metals platinum, palladium, iridium, ruthenium, and rhodium with a fine particle size of 10μm or less, high crystallinity, and excellent composition uniformity. It is expected to be utilized in paste form, which is frequently used in various circuits and sensors, as well as modeling with a 3D printer and rod forming, which is the process of molding powder into a rod-shaped material by solidifying it. In addition, on 30 August 2023, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K also announced its plans of promoting business strategies in every country with the goal of creating a Global Recycling Network (GRN) to boost the widespread recycling of precious metals. TANAKA stated its support for precious metal recycling at each country's primary facilities for recovery and refining.

High cost of the final products manufactured with these metals is a key factor hampering market revenue growth. High consumption of electricity owing to the mining activities is another factor restricting market revenue growth. The supply shortage of these metals with the increasing demand is also hampering market revenue growth.

