Biden Administration suggests overdraft fee decrease in move to lessen consumer strain

(MENAFN) The White House has unveiled a proposal aiming to reduce the cost of overdrawing bank accounts to as low as USD3, as part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to alleviate financial burdens on American consumers, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck.



This initiative, if implemented, could potentially result in the elimination of billions of dollars in fee revenue for major banks in the country. Even before the announcement on Wednesday, these financial institutions were preparing for a battle over the proposed changes. The exact impact on revenue depends on the specific version of the new regulation that is ultimately adopted.



Traditionally, banks impose overdraft fees when a customer's account balance falls below zero. Initially, overdraft services were introduced as a courtesy for some customers, particularly when paper checks took days to clear. However, with the increasing popularity of debit cards, overdraft fees became more prevalent.



President Joe Biden emphasized the exploitative nature of high overdraft fees, which can sometimes amount to USD30 or more, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable Americans. In response to this, the proposed rule suggests that banks should only charge customers an amount equivalent to the cost of providing overdraft services, breaking even on the associated expenses. Banks would be required to demonstrate these costs to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).



Alternatively, banks could adopt a benchmark fee applicable across all affected financial institutions. The proposed benchmark fees range from USD3 to USD14, and the CFPB is set to gather industry and public input to determine the most appropriate amount. The figures were derived by analyzing the costs incurred by banks in recouping losses from accounts that went negative and were never repaid. President Biden stated that the proposed changes are aimed at curbing what banks term as a service but he views as exploitation.

