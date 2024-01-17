Sunzaun Achieves Milestone As First US Vertical Solar System To Pass UL Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunzaun Installation on a Vineyard in Somerset, CA

Sunzaun's Vertical Solar System Achieves Milestone as the First of Its Kind in the USA to Successfully Complete UL Testing and Adhere to the UL2703 Standard.

- Helge Biernath, CEO and President of Sunstall Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunstall Inc., a leading innovator in the solar energy industry, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement as the vertical solar system Sunzaun becomes the first of its kind in the USA to successfully pass UL testing and comply with the rigorous UL2703 standard.UL (Underwriters Laboratories) is a global safety science company that sets industry standards for safety and performance. The UL2703 standard specifically addresses the mounting and racking systems for photovoltaic (PV) modules, ensuring that solar installations meet stringent safety and reliability criteria.Sunzaun, the Vertical Solar System from Sunstall Inc. has undergone comprehensive testing, demonstrating its commitment to quality, safety, and innovation. This milestone not only showcases the company's dedication to meeting and exceeding industry standards but also positions Sunstall Inc. as a pioneer in the solar energy market.Key features of the Vertical Solar System include its space saving design, which allows energy production in limited spaces, making it an ideal solution for the integration of solar power into agricultural land, urban environments and areas with restricted land availability. The vertical orientation of the panels combines a grid-serving production curve, avoiding the midday peak, with other dual use benefits like wind protection and providing shade to crops, saving irrigation water. The system's compliance with UL2703 underscores its reliability, safety, and performance under various environmental conditions.For more information about Sunstall Inc. and its vertical solar system, please visit or reach out to Tim Basulto (...), Product Manager of Sunzaun.About Sunstall:Sunstall Inc. is a Novato, California-based solar energy company dedicated to providing cutting-edge solar installation services for commercial and utility scale projects. With establishing Sunzaun as the vertical solar system for diverse dual use applications in the US, Sunstall is at the forefront of shaping the future of clean energy.

