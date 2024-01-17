BJP Appoints Cluster In-Charges For MP's 29 Lok Sabha Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 17 (IANS) After a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly election held in November, 2023, the ruling BJP has turned its complete focus on the Lok Sabha elections due later this year.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP bagged 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general election, the central leadership of the saffron party has appointed state leaders as in-charges for seven clusters.

The Lok Sabha seats have been divided into seven clusters, as per the state's divisions, for instance Gwalior-Chambal, Vindhya, Malwa-Nimar, Bundelkhand, Narmadapuram and Mahakaushal.

Five ministers of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cabinet, including his two deputies - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, have been appointed as in-charges of clusters. Two former ministers - Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh have also been given responsibility as in-charges.

Former state's home minister Mishra, who lost the assembly election 2023 from Datia seat, has been appointed as in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal cluster. This particular segment consists of four Lok Sabha seats - Gwalior, Morena, Guna and Bhind.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been given responsibility of Malwa-Nimar region, which has five Lok Sabha seats - Indore, Dhar, Khargon, Khandwa and Ratlam.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has been appointed as in-charge for Vindhya region, which is consist of four Lok Sabha seats - Rewa, Satna, Sidhi and Shahdol. The BJP has won 25 out of 30 assembly seats in this region in the assembly election.

Former Minister Bhupendra Singh will be in-charge for Bundelkhand cluster, which has four Lok Sabha seats - Sagar, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh and Damoh.

Pralhad Singh Patel, who is minister in CM Mohan Yadav's cabinet, has been appointed as in-charge for Mahakaushal cluster. He will be preparing reports for Lok Sabhas seats - Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur and Chhindwara.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagadish Devda has been given responsibility for Lok Sabha seats - Ujjain, Ratlam and Mandsaur.

While, sports minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been appointed as in-charge for Bhopal-Narmadapuram region, which has five Lok Sabha seats - Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Vidisha, Betul and Rajgarh.

