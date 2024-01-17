James Anderson Reveals About Using New Bowling Run-Up On Upcoming Test Tour Of India

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Jan 17 (IANS) Ahead of England's five-match Test series against India, starting on January 25 in Hyderabad, veteran fast-bowler James Anderson has revealed about using a new bowling run-up, on which he used time post the end of Ashes series last year.

Anderson had a torrid time in the Ashes at home last year, picking up five wickets from four matches at an average of 85.40. Post the series coming to an end, Anderson has used a public running track next to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and gone through speed drills to perfect his new bowling run-up.

"I've tried to look at the Ashes honestly. I don't think I bowled poorly, but at the same time I didn't feel threatening either. The ball didn't swing. The pitches were not particularly suitable to me but taking wickets when conditions are not in my favour is something I have prided myself on in the past.

"India is a place where conditions will not be in favour of the seamers but I've been there before and had success, so I'm just trying to marry all that up and make sure I'm in a really good place. My run-up is the main thing, just trying to make sure it is better. One thing that was not right was my run-up speed,” said Anderson to The Telegraph.

The veteran fast-bowler has a good record in Tests in India, picking 34 wickets at an average of 29.32 in 13 games since 2006. Further talking about his run-up change, Anderson, 41, said: "I can't rely on that fast twitch snap at the crease that I've had over the years so I've been working on my momentum in my run-up to get speed that way. That feels like it is working really well, the ball is coming out really well and I just need to transfer that outdoors now.

"Something that has worked well for me is mixing up training, making sure it is not doing the same thing over and over. Things like working on running technique and speed I have to do a bit more than most people now getting to the age I am at. I have to cover every base to make sure when I get to India I am in a good place."

Following the opening game in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala will be the venues for the Tests between India and England. With an ultra-attacking approach of playing Test cricket, Anderson also showed optimism about England's chances of winning a Test series in India this time, having last won a series here in 2012/13.

"I'm more excited going into this tour than previous tours to India. In the past it has been a real slog and we have tried to grind it out. We will look to play the same way of the last two years but be smart about it. Something we have tried to progress is playing that aggressive style but learning what works in different conditions.

"Nobody had us down to win 3-0 in Pakistan and we can take huge confidence from that. Conditions could be similar, not identical, but slow wickets for seamers and we have to be smart,” he concluded.

