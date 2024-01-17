Digital currencies face volatility, Bitcoin confronts losses amid market fluctuations

(MENAFN) Wednesday's trading brought forth a mixed performance in the world of digital currencies, marked by Bitcoin's return to a cycle of losses. Over the past week, Bitcoin endured its most significant period of decline since mid-December, notably after surpassing the USD49,000 threshold.



The current market scenario saw Bitcoin's value dip by 0.07 percent to USD42,882, even as its market capitalization increased to USD839 billion. The trading volume for Bitcoin surged to USD23.98 billion within the last 24 hours, as reported by available data.



In the realm of alternative cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (ETH) observed a positive upswing of 1.51 percent, reaching USD2,530. Binance Coin (BNB) experienced a slight downturn of 0.54 percent, settling at USD313. Cardano witnessed a marginal increase of 0.12 percent, reaching USD0.5336. Ripple (XRP) faced a minor decrease of 0.18 percent, with its price resting at USD0.57556. Dogecoin (DOGE) registered a modest gain of 0.09 percent, reaching USD0.081088.



The past week concluded with Bitcoin encountering a 7.04 percent decline over the preceding 7 days, prompting traders to closely monitor developments in the digital currency markets in the upcoming period. The ongoing volatility underscores the dynamic nature of the crypto landscape, with market participants navigating through fluctuations and eagerly anticipating further shifts in the near future.

