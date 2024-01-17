A Leading US-Based Rail & Leasing Services Company Orders Rail Vision Switch Yard Systems Valued At Up To $5 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ra'anana, Israel , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: RVSN), a technology company seeking to revolutionize the railway safety market, announced today that a leading US-based rail and leasing services company signed a supply contract with Rail Vision valued at up to $5,000,000 (USD) for the purchase of Rail Vision's AI-based Switch Yard Systems.

"The signing of the contract with this customer is a significant milestone for Rail Vision, marking our entrance into the US market and reflecting our commitment to enabling the rail industry with cutting-edge AI-based technology," said Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania. "Our Switch Yard System is designed to significantly improve safety and efficiency in rail yards. We are proud that our new customer, a prominent player in the rail services sector in North America, has recognized the value of our solution. This new partnership is a testament to the innovation and effectiveness of Rail Vision's technology, and we look forward to working closely with this customer to help them enhance operations and contribute to a safer, more efficient rail industry."

Rail Vision's unique Switch Yard System enables railway operators to streamline and enhance the safety of their industrial switching operations. Combining advanced vision sensors with artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies, the system automatically detects and classifies objects within a range of up to 200 meters, in diverse weather and light conditions. With its one-of-a-kind Pathfinder technology, the Switch Yard System can detect switch states to support the execution of coupling from a remote position. In addition, it enables the monitoring of operational dead zones to facilitate secure wagon coupling and sends real-time visual and acoustic alerts to remote operators and drivers, ensuring a safe and secure environment.

The first phase of the contract is valued at $1,000,000 (USD). Follow-on orders for additional Switch Yard Systems, valued at up to $4,000,000, are subject to customer approval. The contract also includes specific purchase quotas that, if met, provide the customer with exclusivity in the North American industrial railyards switching segment.

