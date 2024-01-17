Global In Vitro Fertilization Market To Be Valued At USD 37 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In vitro fertilization market is segmented on the basis of product, and end-use. Based on product, the market is grouped into fresh donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor, and frozen non-donor. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics, surgical centers, hospitals, and research institutes- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford,USA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global In vitro fertilization market encompasses assisted reproductive technology (ART), encompassing a range of procedures that facilitate the fertilization of an egg with sperm outside the human body. IVF has emerged as a widely embraced and advanced medical technique designed to address infertility issues, offering hope to couples seeking to conceive when natural conception proves challenging. Browse in-depth TOC on the "In Vitro Fertilization Market"

Pages - 157

There has been a notable shift in societal attitudes towards in-vitro fertilization (IVF), with growing awareness about infertility issues playing a pivotal role in reshaping public perception. The availability of advanced IVF treatments has contributed significantly to the increased acceptance and demand for these procedures in the In vitro fertilization market.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 23.75 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 37 Billion CAGR 5.7% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Product Type End-use Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players inGlobal In Vitro Fertilization Market



CooperSurgical, Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Cook Medical

Irvine Scientific

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd

Genea Limited

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

Nidacon International AB

Rocket Medical plc

EMD Serono

OvaScience

Kitazato Corporation

IVFtech Aps

Zeiss Group

Igenomix

Labotect GmbH Esco Medical

Fresh Non-Donor Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Increasing Adoption of Fresh Non-Donor Cycles

Fresh non-donor segment has established itself as the dominant player, claiming a substantial 49% share of the revenue in the In vitro fertilization market. Several factors contribute to the evident supremacy of this segment. Firstly, it boasts a remarkably high success rate, making it an attractive choice for individuals and couples seeking fertility treatment[RS1] .

In the markets inNorth America, a notable decline in fertility rates among both men and women has marked a prominent shift in recent years. Several interconnected factors have contributed to the growth of the In-vitro fertilization market in the region. The increasing prevalence of conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has led to a rising number of individuals seeking fertility treatments.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Frozen Non-Donor Segment is Expected to Dominate Market Due to Increasingly Appealing Option

Frozen non-donor segment is expected to witness the most rapid growth in the In vitro fertilization market. This surge can be attributed to several key factors that make frozen embryo transfers an increasingly appealing option. Frozen transfers yield higher pregnancy rates, enhancing their efficacy as a fertility treatment choice.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to rise at a significant CAGR in the In-vitro fertilization market during the forecast period. This growth trajectory can be attributed to a multifaceted set of factors shaping the landscape of fertility treatment in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the In vitro fertilizationmarket has been recently conducted. The report encompasses various aspects of the market and its dynamics. This include collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the In Vitro Fertilization Market



In 2022, Vitro Life AB introduced a groundbreaking innovation in the field of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) with the launch of their latest product, the Vitro Life G-Series. This new generation of culture media has been meticulously designed to enhance the crucial process of embryo development, thereby significantly improving the success rates of IVF treatments. The Vitro Life G-Series represents a cutting-edge solution that promises to elevate the effectiveness of IVF procedures, providing hope and improved outcomes for individuals and couples seeking fertility treatments. Cooper Surgical, Inc. recently made a strategic move by announcing its acquisition of Origio, a prominent player in IVF laboratory products and services. This acquisition was a pivotal step in Cooper Surgical's expansion strategy, aimed at diversifying and bolstering its portfolio of IVF solutions.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in the In Vitro Fertilization Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

