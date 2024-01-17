Endoacustica Launches New Line Of Advanced Surveillance Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTERAMO IN COLLE, PROVINCE OF BARI (BA), ITALY, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Endoacustica Sets New Standard with Next Generation Surveillance DevicesSANTERAMO, Italy - Endoacustica, the leading global provider of professional and personal use covert spy gear, has debuted its highly anticipated 2024 product line. Featuring revolutionary innovations in monitoring and tracking technology, the company aims to bolster its position as the top purveyor of security and intelligence solutions.The newly launched devices reflect Endoacustica's relentless dedication to advancing the surveillance industry. Key offerings include:Discreet miniature cameras with extended battery life and 4K videoShotgun mics capable of capturing faintest noises through wallsCovert GPS trackers enhanced for real-time monitoringAndroid and iOS monitoring apps with live call recordingSophisticated counter-surveillance gear"Our new product range takes all that we have achieved in over two decades and builds further upon this legacy to set lofty new standards," said Endoacustica CEOKey features reflecting Endoacustica's industry leadership include:Miniature Cameras: 100+ hour battery life, 4K videoListening Devices: Clear audio through dense barriersTrackers: Ruggedized for off-grid useCountermeasures: Military-grade encrypted phones, bug detection gearApps: Live call recording and live cameraEndoacustica products are compliant with local regulations and available through the company's online store and global showrooms. For over two decades Endoacustica has delivered next-level monitoring and security solutions worldwide.To learn more, visit

