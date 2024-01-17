Egypt reacts to current Houthi attacks with Suez Canal fee raises

(MENAFN) In response to the persistent threat of Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Egypt has opted to raise transit fees for vessels navigating the Suez Canal. This decision, seen as a strategic move amidst economic challenges facing Cairo, reflects the country's determination to bolster revenues despite a notable decline in shipping traffic due to heightened security concerns.



The Suez Canal, a crucial sea lane for global trade, experienced a 30 percent reduction in traffic during January, directly attributed to the ongoing Houthi attacks targeting shipping in the Red Sea. The economic ramifications of this decline prompted Egypt to implement a 15 percent increase in transit fees for specific tankers. Despite the security risks deterring some ships from utilizing the canal, Egypt is banking on the additional revenues from those still opting for this route to alleviate financial pressures.



While acknowledging the challenges posed by security conditions, the head of the Suez Canal Authority emphasized the importance of maintaining revenues from the canal. He noted that even with the fee increase, its impact may be limited if security concerns persist, underscoring the delicate balance between economic interests and security considerations in the region. As Egypt navigates these challenges, the decision to raise transit fees stands as a pragmatic measure to mitigate the economic fallout of decreased shipping activity in the vital waterway.

