Saudi Aramco boosts support for innovation with USD4B increase to Aramco ventures

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at fortifying its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting groundbreaking initiatives, Saudi Aramco has announced the allocation of an additional USD4 billion to its subsidiary, Aramco Ventures. This significant investment serves to amplify the company's role in sponsoring promising projects and highly innovative startups. As part of a broader vision to promote diversification and digital transformation in the energy sector, these new investments will effectively double Aramco Ventures' capital to an impressive USD7 billion.



This initiative is in line with Saudi Aramco's overarching efforts to elevate the innovation and entrepreneurship sector, exemplified by the establishment of the USD500 million Wa’ed Ventures venture capital fund. The Wa’ed Ventures fund is specifically designed to bolster the emerging ecosystem in the Kingdom, reflecting the company's commitment to nurturing and propelling groundbreaking ideas and startups forward.



Before this latest announcement, Aramco Ventures successfully managed three funds, each serving distinct purposes. Notably, the USD500 million Digital/Industrial fund focuses on strategic technologies vital to Aramco's operations. The USD1 billion Prosperity7 Fund specializes in investing in advanced technology projects beyond the energy sector, while the USD1.5 billion Sustainability Fund directs its investments towards emerging companies poised to support Saudi Aramco's ambitious vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. With these strategic moves, Saudi Aramco is reinforcing its position as a driving force in the innovation landscape and advancing its commitment to sustainability and technological advancement in the energy sector.

MENAFN17012024000045015682ID1107732724