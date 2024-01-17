Justdial Records Highest Ever Revenue And Profit In Q3 FY24

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 16th January, 2024: Building upon its robust track record, Justdial, India's no.1 hyperlocal business search engine, witnessed remarkable financial growth, with Q3 FY24 revenue reaching its highest ever at â‚1265.0 crores, marking an impressive 19.7% year-on-year increase. This substantial growth underscores the company's resilience and adaptability in a dynamic economic landscape.



The net profit for the quarter soared to INR92 crore, showcasing a 22.3% increase year-on-year, yet another record for the books. Justdial's commitment to enhancing efficiency and cost control strategies has resulted in improved EBITDA margins, demonstrating a significant enhancement from the previous year's performance.



Justdial has been consistently and steadily growing quarter on quarter since the past nine quarters. Reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the Indian market, the company sustained its upward momentum. Operating EBITDA stood at â‚1 60.4 Crores, a 122.8% year-on-year increase, with EBITDA margin of 22.8%. PBT stood at INR 120.9 Crores, up 38% YoY.



Mr. Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Justdial, said, "In Q3, Justdial's growth reflects our dedication to excellence, driven by focused efforts towards our business partners and consumers. Additionally, our emphasis on efficiency is evident through the adoption of generative AI and the implementation of process automation. Positioned as a forward-thinking company, we efficiently manage costs while optimizing revenues, navigating industry changes with resilience. Justdial remains dedicated to reshaping the way businesses and consumers connect in this ever-evolving digital age."



With a focus on user-friendly features and accurate information, Justdial continues to foster high user engagement. The company expanded its network of active businesses during this quarter, taking the active business count to 41.6 million (as on 31 December 2023).



In line with our commitment to business excellence, Justdial proudly presents the Business Excellence Awards. With two successful editions completed, we have four more in the pipeline, targeting 40 cities this year. These awards not only recognize local businesses but also provide a networking platform and foster cross-selling opportunities. Beyond accolades, our mission extends to educating businesses on the effectiveness of digital platforms for growth, informing them about relevant government schemes for MSMEs, and guiding them on leveraging Justdial for success. We aim to be more than an awards program â€” a catalyst for holistic development in the digital age.



Justdial's growth narrative is more than numbers; it is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering quality services while creating value for businesses. The platform's commitment to empowering small and medium enterprises remains steadfast, reflecting a consistent path towards success amidst challenges and uncertainties. The company remains poised for continued growth and success as it continues to pioneer advancements in the digital local search space.





About Just Dial Limited



Just Dial Limited provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/PC website (), mobile site (), mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS). Justdial's latest version of JD App, is an All-in-One App, replete with features like Map-aided Search, Live TV, Videos, Stock quotes, etc. to make the life of the consumer infinitely smoother & more engaging.



The Company has recently launched its B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart. JD Mart platform, available at and via apps on Play Store and App Store, is aimed at enabling millions of India's manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet-ready in post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India's businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories. Buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across millions of categories to suit all B2B needs.



Justdial has also initiated transaction-oriented services for its users. These services aim at making several day-to-day tasks conveniently actionable and accessible to users from one App. With this step, Justdial is transitioning from being purely a provider of local search and related information to being a direct/ indirect enabler of such transactions. Justdial has also recently launched an end-to-end business management solution for SMEs, through which it intends to transition thousands of SMEs to efficiently run business online and have their adequate online presence via their own website, mobile site. Apart from this, Justdial has also launched JD Pay, a unique solution for quick digital payments for its users and vendors.

