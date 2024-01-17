Germany Hands Over Another Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.

The list of items transferred has been updated on the federal government's website, Ukrinform reported.

It includes ammunition for the main battle tank LEOPARD 1; eight armored personnel carriers (24 units have already been transferred), and materials for the disposal of explosive ordnance.

Also, 25 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones were delivered ( 100 were previously delivered), 50 SatCom communication terminals (230 were previously delivered), 500 LED lamps, and almost 2,000 combat helmets.

In addition, five vehicles for the Border Guard Service (Ukraine has received 248 in total), several vehicles (trucks, vans, off-roaders) (361 vehicles have already been transferred from the Bundeswehr and industrial stocks), and 16 Zetros trucks (previously eight) were delivered.

In 2023, Germany transferred military aid to Ukraine totaling about 5.4 billion euros. In 2024, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, it is planned to transfer aid worth "more than 7 billion euros.