Ambassador: Germany Transfers New Air Defense Systems To Ukraine This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Germany will supply Ukraine with new air defense systems, artillery and artillery ammunition, and heavy and engineering equipment.

This was stated by German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger in a joint video with Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries, Ukrinform reported.

"In 2024, further air defense systems will be delivered from Germany. In addition, Germany will continue to supply heavy equipment, artillery, artillery ammunition, engineering equipment and cover many other needs of the Armed Forces," Jaeger said.

The Ukrainian diplomat, in turn, noted that German defense companies are already building their plants in Ukraine.

"The first goal is to repair equipment closer to the front line, not abroad," emphasized Makeev.

He also noted that the Bundeswehr will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers, and Berlin will actively advocate for Europe to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Both diplomats emphasized that German-Ukrainian relations are at the highest level.

They also announced joint plans for preparations for the third conference on Ukraine's recovery to be held in Berlin on June 11-12, cooperation on Ukraine's path to EU membership, and cultural cooperation.