Humeniuk: Drones Flying To Odesa At Lowest Possible Altitude To Avoid Air Defense

During the attack on Odesa on the night of January 17, Russian drones flew at the lowest possible altitude to avoid air defense systems.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the South Ukrainian Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, told journalists in a commentary, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

She noted that to inflict maximum damage and avoid air defense systems, the enemy is always resorting to tricks.

"All the drones were attacking from the Black Sea, they chose the lowest possible flight altitude to probably bypass air defense systems," said Humeniuk.

According to her, this made the work of the air defense forces deployed in extremely difficult conditions, but the results of combat operations indicate that all air targets were hit.

Drone attack on: Three injured, 130 evacuated from damaged building

"The crater was caused by the fact that the drone, which had already been shot down, continued its inertial movement and was 'forced' to land in this way. The explosive part and the fuel caused the explosion, the blast wave, and the fire," explained Humeniuk.

She added that there were probably several such drones at the site of the attack.

As reported, about 60 houses in Odesa were cut off from heating on the night of January 17 as a result of a drone's wreckage falling on main pipelines.