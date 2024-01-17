Tarnavskyi: Russians Continue Infantry Attacks With Support Of Aviation, Armored Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders continue infantry attacks with the support of armored vehicles and aviation.

Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy conducted 23 airstrikes, 53 combat engagements, and 702 artillery attacks yesterday.

Total Russian losses amounted to 368 people and 29 pieces of military equipment, including five tanks, five armored personnel carriers, four artillery systems, eight UAVs, five vehicles, and two items of special equipment.

As reported, over the past day in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.