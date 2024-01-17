Azerbaijan, Finland Discuss Opportunities For Strengthening Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote in his X
social account that Azerbaijan and Finland discussed opportunities
for strengthening regional economic cooperation, Azernews reports.
"We held a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen
on the margins of the Davos Economic Forum. We exchanged views on
priority areas of relations between our countries, opportunities
for strengthening regional economic cooperation, and prospects for
bilateral ties," the publication reads.
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov also discussed new
opportunities for cooperation with the Carlsberg Group within the
Davos Economic Forum.
"Within the Davos Economic Forum, we met with Jacob
Aarup-Andersen, CEO of Carlsberg Group. We discussed the company's
successful activity in Azerbaijan and the favorable impact of
economic reforms carried out in our country on the business
climate. We also assessed the company's efforts to localise
production in Azerbaijan and explored new opportunities for
cooperation," the publication says.
