Polad Bulbuloglu Meets With Newly-Appointed Australian Ambassador To Russia

The newly appointed Australian Ambassador to Russia, John
William Geering, paid a courtesy visit to the doyen of the
diplomatic corps, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Russian
Federation, Polad Bulbuloglu, on January 16.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador congratulated John Geering on his
appointment and wished him professional success, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the ambassadors discussed a number of
issues, including the current relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
The Australian Ambassador was informed about the situation in
the already-ended Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and noted that
Australia has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
and sovereignty.
Polad Bulbuloglu spoke in detail about the history of the
conflict, the long-term and fruitless negotiation process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in
2020, as well as local anti-terrorist measures on September 19,
2023, during which our country restored its territorial integrity
and sovereignty.
He also spoke about the post-conflict period and the large-scale
restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in
Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador also informed John Geering about the
reintegration process of the Armenian residents living in the
Garabagh region into Azerbaijan's legal and socio-economic
fields.
The Azerbaijani diplomat drew special attention to the fact that
peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus are possible
only through the establishment of good neighbourly relations based
on mutual respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
both countries.
During the meeting, issues of transport communications in the
region were also discussed. Polad Bulbuloglu spoke about the
current situation in the development of the North-South Corridor
and the construction of a road through Iran, pointing out that Baku
stands for the fastest possible restoration and opening of all
communications in the region.
The Ambassador, John Geering, congratulated Azerbaijan on the
choice of the city of Baku to host COP29 in 2024.
The conversation took place in a warm and trusting atmosphere.
The parties discussed various topics on the agenda between the
countries and exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
The Ambassador, Polad Bulbuloglu, thanked his counterpart for
the visit and expressed hope for the continued development of
relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Australia.
In conclusion, the Australian Ambassador was presented with a
book entitled "Garabagh: Before and After the Occupation,"
published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.