Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods Celebrates A Decade Of B Corp Certification With A Score Of 100 Points

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Global Hemp Foods Brand Reinforces their Commitment to the Global B Corp Community

NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest , a pioneer and leader in hemp-based foods and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), proudly marks a decade of excellence as a Certified B CorporationTM with an outstanding recertification score that places Manitoba Harvest among a global community of socially and environmentally progressive B CorpTM leaders.

A Decade of Leading with Purpose

Certified as a B Corp since 2014, Manitoba Harvest has consistently demonstrated its dedication to fostering a positive impact on people and the planet, through hemp. The recent recertification score of 100 reaffirms the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability with breakthrough initiatives like an investment in Regenerative Agriculture.

Jared Simon, President of Manitoba Harvest and Tilray Wellness, expressed his pride: "Celebrating 10 years as a Certified B Corporation with our highest score to date is a testament to our entire organization's unwavering commitment to social responsibility and sustainable practices. It reflects the collective efforts of our team and our enduring dedication to making a positive impact in every aspect of our business."

B Corp Certification: A Global Movement for Positive Change

B Corp Certification leads the way in creating an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative global economy. B LabTM, the organization behind B Corp Certification, uniquely measures a company's social and environmental impact, ensuring a holistic approach to business practices.

In order to achieve and maintain B Corp Certification, companies must:



Demonstrate high social and environmental performance by achieving a B Impact AssessmentTM score of 80 or above. Exhibit transparency by publicly making information about their performance available on B Lab U.S. & Canada's website.

Sarah Ford, Associate Director of Recertification for B Lab U.S. & Canada, said, "We congratulate Manitoba Harvest on achieving a remarkable recertification score and for being B Corp Certified for a decade. Companies like Manitoba Harvest show how businesses can have a positive impact by prioritizing social and environmental responsibility."

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification .

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality , sustainability , and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest, visit and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world, with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification assesses the overall social and environmental impact of a company. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company's positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company's negative impact.

It must change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website. B Corps recertify every three years and, once certified, are expected to increase their score over time as they progress towards becoming more equitable, inclusive, and regenerative businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media: Berrin Noorata, ...

Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at