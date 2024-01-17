Marine Lubricants Market Set To Exceed USD 7.25 Billion By 2030, Driven By Surging Global Shipping Demands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marine Lubricants Market Report

The Marine Lubricants Market, valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 7.25 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 1.6% from 2023 to 2030

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The escalating need for efficient lubrication in the shipping industry, fueled by increased infrastructural activities and the adoption of emission control technologies, is steering the Marine Lubricants Market toward robust growth.Marine Lubricants Market include the expansion of the global shipping industry, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for improved fuel efficiency. As the maritime sector faces increasing pressure to reduce emissions and adopt sustainable practices, there is a growing demand for lubricants that not only optimize engine performance but also adhere to environmental standards. Manufacturers in the market are innovating to develop eco-friendly formulations and lubricants with enhanced properties to meet these evolving requirements.Get a Report Sample of Marine Lubricants MarketMarket Report Scope:Marine lubricants are essential for the optimal performance of marine vessels, playing a pivotal role in ensuring uninterrupted and cost-effective global trade. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), approximately 90% of the world's trade is conducted through maritime transport. These high-performing lubricants, which encompass engine oils, hydraulic oils, gear oils, turbine oils, and compressor oils, contribute to prolonging engine life, enhancing performance, and safeguarding against wear and tear.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Oil type. Mineral Oil. Synthetic Oil. Bio-based OilBy Product Type. Engine Oil. Hydraulic Fluid. Compressor Oil. OthersBy ship type. Bulk Carriers. Tankers. Container Ships. OthersMarket Analysis:The marine lubricants market faces a promising future driven by various factors. The increasing cost of fuel, coupled with stringent regulations imposed by the IMO, is expected to boost the consumption of marine lubricants. The shift toward slow steaming levels to save fuel is anticipated to drive the market, as engines operating at reduced rates may face corrosion concerns without proper lubrication.The rise of recreational boats due to increased participation in water sports, coupled with government investments in naval defense sectors, is propelling market growth. However, the development of alternate technologies, such as hybrid propulsion and electric systems, poses a challenge to traditional marine lubricants, potentially impacting market growth.Technological Trends:Investigating innovations and advancements in marine lubricant technologies, such as the development of environmentally friendly formulations and high-performance lubricants.Understanding how technological trends impact product differentiation and market competitiveness.Consumer Behavior:Analyzing the purchasing behavior of end-users, including shipping companies, and their preferences for specific types of marine lubricants.Understanding factors influencing buying decisions, such as cost-effectiveness, performance, and environmental considerations.Supply Chain Analysis:Examining the supply chain dynamics, including raw material procurement, manufacturing processes, distribution channels, and end-user delivery.Assessing potential disruptions and vulnerabilities in the supply chain.Market Challenges:Identifying challenges and obstacles faced by the Marine Lubricants Market, such as volatile oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and economic downturns.Understanding how these challenges impact market growth and sustainability.Future Outlook:Providing insights into future market trends, emerging opportunities, and potential threats.Predicting how factors such as technology advancements, regulatory changes, and economic developments might shape the market in the coming years.Segment Analysis:In terms of product type, engine oil dominates the market, accounting for over 45% of overall revenue in 2022. The burgeoning population and increased consumer income levels are contributing to the segment's growth, driven by rising demand for commercial goods.Regarding ship type, the bulk carrier segment is poised to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. Bulk carriers, responsible for transporting bulk unpackaged cargo, prominently utilize marine lubricants in various systems and components, contributing to high consumption.Key Regional Development:Asia Pacific led the market in 2022, accounting for about 42% of overall revenue. The region's large number of ports, rapidly expanding shipbuilding sector, and increasing trade activities with developed economies act as primary growth stimulants. Major Asian ports are strategically acquiring foreign ports, positioning themselves for potential penetration into the U.S. market. Europe follows closely as the second-largest contributor, benefitting from a significant share in global trade and having numerous ports and dry docks to support healthy consumption.The Middle East & Africa's market is primarily driven by lubricant consumption in oil tankers, with GCC countries and Turkey accounting for more than half of the regional marine lubricant demand. Latin America is witnessing rapid market growth due to increased trade activities and the expansion of e-commerce business, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Chile, and Argentina driving the marine lubricant market in the region.The market is characterized by the presence of key players who provide a wide range of marine lubricant products and services to ship operators, fleet owners, and other stakeholders in the maritime industry. Competition in the market is driven by factors such as product performance, technological advancements, and the ability to comply with regulatory standardsKey Takeaways for Marine Lubricants Market Study:. Increasing global trade activities propel the demand for marine lubricants.. The rise of hybrid propulsion and electric systems challenges traditional marine lubricants.. Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant player, driven by port expansion, shipbuilding, and robust trade activities.Recent Developments:. In May 2023, Sinopec initiated drilling in the Tarim Basin, achieving a milestone in ultra-deep oil and gas exploration.. In 2023, Taro® Ultra Advanced 40, Chevron's latest cylinder oil, meets the highest performance standards.. In July 2022, Castrol's Cyltech 40 XDC received a Category II No Objection Letter from MAN ES.. In April 2022, ExxonMobil's MobilgardTM 540 AC, a premium 40BN marine cylinder oil, received Category II status.. In March 2022, Shell plc acquired the Environmentally Considerate Lubricants business from PANOLIN Group.. In June 2021, BP expanded with a digital hub in Pune, India, addressing changing demands and achieving digital expertise.Buy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8.Marine Lubricants Market Segment, By Oil type9.Marine Lubricants Market Segment, By Product Type10 Lubricants Market Segment, By ship type10.1 Bulk Carriers10.2 Tankers10.3 Container Ships10.4 Others11. Regional Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 USA11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 UK11.3.3 France11.3.4 Italy11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 The Netherlands11.3.7 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 South Korea11.4.3 China11.4.4 India11.4.5 Australia11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 The Middle East & Africa11.5.1 Israel11.5.2 UAE11.5.3 South Africa11.5.4 Rest11.6 Latin America11.6.1 Brazil11.6.2 Argentina11.6.3 Rest of Latin America12. Company Profile12.1 Castrol12.1.1 Financial12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered12.1.3 SWOT Analysis12.1.4 The SNS view12.2 Lubmarine (Total Group)12.3 Sinopec Corporation12.4 Lukoil Marine Lubricants12.5 Gulf Marine and Industrial Supplies Inc.12.6 Quepet Lubricants12.7 Chevron12.8 ExxonMobil Corporation12.9 BP Marine12.10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc12.11 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation13 Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmark13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. Conclusion

