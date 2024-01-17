Defibrillators Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume: CAGR Of 9.00% Forecast During 2023-2030 | VMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vantaga Market Research

Defibrillators Market: Overview, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Regional Analysis By 2030

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Defibrillators are devices that deliver an electric shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm in case of cardiac arrest or arrhythmia. They are classified into three types: external defibrillators, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs). External defibrillators are further divided into manual, automated, and semi-automated devices. ICDs are surgically implanted in the chest or abdomen of patients who are at high risk of sudden cardiac death. WCDs are worn by patients who are not eligible for ICDs or are waiting for an ICD implantation.According to a report by Vantage Market Research, Global Defibrillators Market valued at USD 11.99 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 23.89 Billion by the year 2030. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.00% over the forecast period. The driving factors of the market include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing geriatric population, the rising awareness and accessibility of defibrillators, the technological advancements and innovations, and the supportive government initiatives and regulations.Download a Sample Report Here @Market DynamicsThe demand for defibrillators is driven by the increasing incidence of cardiac arrest and arrhythmia, which are the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the American Heart Association, around 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur annually in the US. Moreover, the growing elderly population, who are more prone to cardiac disorders, also contributes to the demand for defibrillators. According to the World Health Organization, the global population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050.The supply of defibrillators is determined by the availability and affordability of the devices, as well as the distribution and service networks of the manufacturers. The supply of defibrillators is also influenced by the regulatory approvals and standards, which vary across different regions and countries. The major players in the market are Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Philips, and Zoll Medical. These companies are engaged in product development, innovation, expansion, and acquisition activities to increase their market share and presence.The competition in the defibrillators market is intense and dynamic, as the market is fragmented and diversified. The competitors compete on the basis of product features, quality, price, performance, reliability, and customer service. The competition also depends on the type and end-use of the defibrillators, as different segments have different requirements and preferences. The market is also influenced by the entry of new players and the emergence of alternative technologies, such as cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) and subcutaneous ICDs.Top Companies in Global Defibrillators Market➔ Progetti SRL – Medical Equipment Solutions (Italy)➔ and Schiller AG (Switzerland).BPL Medical Technologies (India)➔ Metrax GmbH – PRIMEDIC (Germany)➔ MS Westfalia GmbH (Germany)➔ Bexen Cardio (Spain)➔ Axion Medical Equipment Ltd. (Russia)➔ Element Science Inc. (US)➔ Avive Solutions Inc. (US)➔ Jeevtronics Pvt. Ltd. (India)➔ HeartHero Inc. (US)➔ Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Ltd. (China)To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure @Top TrendsThe defibrillators market is moving towards smart and connected devices that can communicate with other devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and monitors, via wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. These devices can provide real-time data, feedback, and alerts to the users, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the defibrillation process. For instance, in 2021, Philips launched the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect, which enables data sharing and remote monitoringThe defibrillators market is also experiencing a shift from hospital and public access defibrillators to personal and home-use defibrillators, as more people are opting for self-care and preventive measures. These devices are designed to be user-friendly, portable, and affordable, and can be used by anyone in case of an emergency. For instance, in 2021, Rapid Response Revival Research Ltd. received a CE mark for its CellAED, the world's first personal automated external defibrillator (AED) for home use.The defibrillators market is also leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the accuracy and efficacy of the devices. These technologies can help in analyzing the cardiac rhythm, detecting the need for defibrillation, optimizing the energy delivery, and predicting the outcomes of the defibrillation. For instance, in 2021, Zoll Medical launched the ZOLL AED 3 BLS, which features Real CPR Help, a technology that provides real-time feedback on the quality of CPR using artificial intelligence.Top Report Findings➔ The global defibrillator market is expected to reach USD 23.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.00% from 2023 to 2030➔ The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, owing to the high adoption rate, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement policies.➔ The hospital segment dominated the market in 2022, as hospitals are the primary end-users of defibrillators and have a large patient base, advanced infrastructure, and skilled professionals.➔ North America was the largest regional market in 2022, due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the presence of major players, the high awareness and accessibility of defibrillators, and the supportive government initiatives.➔ Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population, the rising incidence of cardiac arrest, the improving healthcare infrastructure, and the growing disposable income.Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price @ChallengesDespite the booming market, the defibrillator landscape isn't without its challenges. High costs, complex regulatory environments, and the need for comprehensive training act as barriers to wider adoption, particularly in developing economies. Additionally, ethical concerns surrounding implantable devices, data privacy, and potential misuse of AI-powered features require careful consideration and responsible development.The defibrillators are expensive devices that require regular maintenance and replacement of batteries and electrodes. The cost of defibrillators varies depending on the type, features, and brand of the device. For instance, the average cost of an ICD ranges from USD 25,000 to USD 40,000, while the average cost of an AED ranges from USD 1,000 to USD 2,000. The high cost and maintenance of defibrillators may limit their adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where the healthcare expenditure and affordability are low.The defibrillators are life-saving devices that require proper awareness and training on their use and operation. However, many people are unaware of the availability and benefits of defibrillators, or are reluctant to use them due to fear or lack of confidence. Moreover, many healthcare professionals and emergency responders are not adequately trained or equipped with defibrillators, resulting in delayed or ineffective defibrillation. According to a study published in 2021, only 18.6% of the bystanders in the US performed CPR and used an AED during an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.The defibrillators are subject to strict regulatory and legal requirements, as they are classified as high-risk medical devices. The manufacturers and suppliers of defibrillators have to comply with the standards and guidelines of various authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The regulatory and legal issues related to defibrillators may pose challenges for the market players in terms of product approval, quality control, safety, and liability.Get a Access To Defibrillators Industry Real-Time Data @OpportunitiesThe defibrillator market holds immense potential to save lives and improve the quality of life for millions. Increased public awareness, government initiatives to improve accessibility, and continuous technological advancements can unlock this potential. Furthermore, strategic partnerships between medical device companies, healthcare providers, and public health organizations can bridge the gap in affordability and training, ensuring everyone has a fighting chance against sudden cardiac arrest.The defibrillators market has a huge potential in the emerging markets and untapped regions, such as Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, where the demand for defibrillators is increasing due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the improving healthcare infrastructure, and the growing disposable income. The market players can capitalize on these opportunities by expanding their presence, distribution, and service networks, and by offering affordable and customized products that suit the local needs and preferences.The defibrillators market is witnessing new product development and innovation, as the market players are investing in research and development activities to enhance the features, quality, performance, and reliability of the devices. The market players can explore new opportunities by introducing novel and advanced products, such as subcutaneous ICDs, wearable defibrillators, and smart defibrillators, that can offer better outcomes and user experience.Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Defibrillators Market Forecast Report@Key Questions Answered in Defibrillators Market Reports:➔ What is the current size and projected growth of the global defibrillator market?➔ Which types of defibrillators are experiencing the highest demand?➔ What are the key factors driving market growth?➔ What are the major challenges facing the defibrillator market?➔ Which regions are expected to have the highest market growth?➔ What are the latest technological advancements in defibrillators?➔ What are the key players in the defibrillator market?➔ What are the regulatory considerations for defibrillators?Read Full Research Report with TOC @Regional Analysis:North America currently dominates the defibrillator market, accounting for a significant share. This can be attributed to factors like high healthcare spending, advanced medical infrastructure, and widespread awareness of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, initiatives like the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivors Foundation (SCASF) in the US are actively promoting public access to AEDs. However, challenges like high device costs and uneven distribution across income demographics remain.Check Out More Research Reports:➔ Dental Equipment Market:➔ Teledentistry Market:➔ Atherectomy Devices Market:➔ Dental Implants Market:➔ Hemophilia Market:➔ Newborn Screening Market:➔ Healthcare Biometrics Market:➔ Sports Nutrition Market:➔ Therapeutic Vaccines Market:About UsSince VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.

Eric Kunz

Vantage Market Research

+ + +1 202-380-9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube