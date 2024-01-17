Arab Fms Hold Urgent Meeting On Ethiopia, Somaliland's Illegal Mou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- An urgent meeting for the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers was held to discuss the ramifications of the illegal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a country unrecognized by the international community.

The videoconference meeting, which saw the participation of the League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit and held upon the request of Somalia, affirmed that the MoU was illegal.

The meeting, attended by 12 Arab Foreign Ministers, said that the MoU, in which Addis Ababa would gain Red Sea privileges over 20 kilometers in northern Somalia was illegal considering the status of Somaliland, a country, recognized internationally as part of Somalia and not an independent state.

Somalia, prior to the urgent meeting, stressed the importance of taking a unified Arab stance on the matter to refute the clear violations carried by Ethiopia. (end)

