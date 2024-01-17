Blast Injures 9 People In SW Pakistan - Police

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- At least nine people, including a policeman and three children, were injured in a blast on Wednesday in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan, according to police.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Jawad Tariq reported that nine people, including a traffic policeman and three children, were injured in a blast in Zarghoon Road of Quetta city, the provincial capital.

He said that explosive material was planted in a heap of trash that had been lying for some time, and occurred when children were sifting through the garbage, noting that the explosive device used was still unclear.

Tariq added that the injured were transported to the government-run Civil Hospital, where their conditions were reported critical.

Security has been beefed up in Pakistani provinces Balochistan and northern Khyber due to the upcoming general elections in the country scheduled on February 8th.

Earlier on Sunday, five Pakistani soldiers and three militants were killed in an attack targeting a security force vehicle in Buleda area of Balochistan's Kech district.

The attacks come at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year. (end)

sbk









