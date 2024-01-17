Kuwait Amir: Gov't Has Many Important Files To Attend, Honor Citizens' Aspirations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Wednesday the new government should, among other matters, focus on many files like appointment of executive officials, equality in appointments, diversifying income, protecting public funds and boost Kuwait's foreign policy.

His Highness the Amir also instructed the ministers to abide by the constitution, apply the law on all, boost national security, fight corruption and nepotism as well as promote justice and equality in all ministries and institutions.

"There are many files that require attention and planning," he said.

The most important files, he added, were "appointment of top officials with expertise and proficiency, taking care of youth and woman, considering equality of appointment opportunities, economy, investment and diversifying income and financial sustainability, boosting private sector role, protecting public funds, accelerating execution of vital and development projects, digital transformation to achieve transarency and eradicate nepotism, and boost foreign policy and State of Kuwait's role and positions towards brotherly and friendly countries, and their common causes."

His Highness the Amir said: "you have to do your utmost best, place interest of the nation above anything else, abide by the constitution, apply the law on all and without exception, promote national security, provide security for citizens and residents, fight corruption and nepotism and boost justice and equality in all State ministries and institutions."

He told the new ministries to set their priorities and unite their efforts within an action plan with specific objectives and timetable, and to seek assistance of experts to "reach the right decisions which will have desired objectives."

His Highness the Amir urged the ministers to follow "the open door" policy, communicate with the public and be in the field, activate your media tools, address obstacles facing citizens to meet their needs in accordance with the law and regulations.

This, he added, would ultimately improve public services offered by state authorities like education, health and housing.

His Highness the Amir said the government's achievements would result in confidence of the people which will "contribute to overcoming obstacles and facing challenges, the foundation stone to achieve the objectives."

He said the government should strengthen cooperation with the legislative authority, which aimed at developing the nation and meeting citizens' aspirations while considering social justice.

"The two authorities, legislative and executive, should abide by the constitution which governs relationship between them," he said.

In his address to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah affirmed that the task given by the Kuwaiti leadership was of utter importance, vowing to honor the trust given to him during this crucial period in the history of Kuwait.

There are challenges and goals that should be addressed by the current government with all due diligence, increasing efforts to achieve the dreams and aspiration of the people of Kuwait, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Mohammad said.

He reiterated the fact that the government knew the huge national responsibility that lies ahead, saying that under the guidance of His Highness the Amir, the government would do its utmost to honor the goals of the new era, focusing on reforms, opening the economy, and improving the atmosphere of work at national institutions.

He went on to say that the government would combat corruption, protect national achievements, and reinforce the identity of the country's new economy via restructuring and reformation of government institutes at all levels.

His Highness the Prime Minister stressed that efforts would be made to expedite the wheels of development and progress, eliminating all aspects that would hinder such vision.

He affirmed that the government would work with the National Assembly, knowing the fact that Members of Parliament were partners in development and protection of national aspiration in accordance with the constitution.

His Highness the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir for his trust and affirmed that the cabinet would be working relentlessly to serve Kuwait and its people. (pickup previous)

