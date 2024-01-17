Kuwait Amir Sends Cable Of Condolences To Brazil Over Flood Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following the floods that resulted from heavy rain on Rio de Janeiro. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his deepest sorrows and condolences over the victims of the floods and their families. (end) dm

