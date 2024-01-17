Kuwait PM Sends Cable Of Condolences To Brazil Over Flood Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing his deepest sorrows and condolences over the victims of the floods that resulted from heavy rain on State of Rio de Janeiro. (pickup previous) dm

