               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab Parliament Restates Support For One-China Principle


1/17/2024 7:15:54 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament affirmed Wednesday that the One-China principle is deep-rooted in the Arab foreign policies, stressing support for this policy and objection of the so-called independence of Taiwan.
"The election in Taiwanese land has no effect on the One-China principle," the parliament mentioned in a statement.
The Arab Parliament appreciated the honorable Chinese stances standing with the Palestinian case, citing the statements of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visits to several Arab and African countries, where he condemned the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.
The Arab Parliament pointed out that China and the Arab countries share strong strategic ties in many fields and at different levels. (end)
mfm



MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107732635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search