Arab Parliament Restates Support For One-China Principle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament affirmed Wednesday that the One-China principle is deep-rooted in the Arab foreign policies, stressing support for this policy and objection of the so-called independence of Taiwan.

"The election in Taiwanese land has no effect on the One-China principle," the parliament mentioned in a statement.

The Arab Parliament appreciated the honorable Chinese stances standing with the Palestinian case, citing the statements of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visits to several Arab and African countries, where he condemned the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The Arab Parliament pointed out that China and the Arab countries share strong strategic ties in many fields and at different levels. (end)

