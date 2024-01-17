Gulf Press Union Facilitates Communication, Promotes Journalism - Gulf Press Heads

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The establishment of a Gulf Press Union facilitates communication between Arab and international press organizations, and promotes journalism in Gulf countries, stated heads of Gulf press associations on Wednesday.

A joint statement revealed that the previous four meetings culminated in the instatement of an organizational system for the union.

The union, read the statement, is set in place to harmonize work of press associations, ease the exchange of expertise, boost professional cooperation, reinforce work ethics and guarantee the rights of journalists.

All journalists and media personnel already members of agencies or associations have the right to become union members, it explained.

Saudi chief of journalists union, Khaled bin Hamad Al-Malik, was unanimously elected as honorary head of union.

The meeting handled organizational structure of the union, mechanism of post election, missions and formation specialized committees.

The newly established union congratulated all journalists on this step saying it brings them closer to the achievement of their hopes and aspirations.

The union extended its congratulations to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Essa Al-Khalifa on designating his country as the union's headquarters, and hailed the significant role of Bahraini journalism. (end)

