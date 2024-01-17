(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="HONOR Unveils the HONOR Magic V2 in Singapore, Priced at $1,999" data-link=" Unveils the HONOR Magic V2 in Singapore, Priced at $1,999" class="whatsapp">Shar World's Thinnest and Lightest Inward Foldable Smartphone will be available in store from 25 January



HONOR Watch GS 3



Laifen Swift Hair Dryer

1 Year Screen Replacement Warranty* (*Allows a free one-time replacement for the Front Screen and Inner Screen within the first year)





StarHub at



Best Denki



Courts



Challenger

Gain City



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - Global technology brand HONOR unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2, in Singapore, today. This innovative device is the world's thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone. The HONOR Magic V2 takes industry benchmarks to a completely new level, boasting remarkable improvements in form factor, battery life, display, and overall user experience.In pursuit of best-in-class portability, HONOR has meticulously refined the product structure, manufacturing process, and material selection for its latest flagship smartphone. Weighing only 231g1 and measuring 9.9mm2 in thickness when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 pushes the boundaries of innovation for foldable devices.The HONOR Magic V2 features a first-of-its-kind Super-light Titanium Hinge, which provides the perfect balance between weight and strength. Complementing that, a new SGS-certifiedHONOR's proprietary steel has been expertly created for use in the hinge's main body of the HONOR Magic V2, providing added robustness and durability to the hinge mechanism. Thanks to these breakthrough innovations, the HONOR Magic V2 earns the coveted durability certification from SGS, a global authority, by enabling the hinge to withstand more than 400,000 folds, ensuring a lifespan of up to ten years for folding 100 times a day.The HONOR Magic V2 debuts with the dual Silicon-carbon Batteries with an average thickness of only 2.72mm. The innovative battery features HONOR's revolutionary low-voltage charge energy-gathering technology for greater power output at the same voltage compared to graphite-based battery systems. With battery capacity of 5000mAh3 and supporting 66W HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic V2 ensures users stay connected without constant recharging.The HONOR Magic V2 features a breathtaking foldable OLED LTPO display, offering an immersive user experience with support for 1.07 billion colors and exceptional color accuracy. HONOR's industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology4 minimizes eye strain, ensuring comfortable viewing even during extended use.Incorporating human-centric innovation, the HONOR Magic V2 features Dynamic Dimming, which mimics natural light rhythm, stimulating ciliary muscle movement and reducing eye fatigue. The display's brightness level adapts automatically to external lighting conditions and screen time duration, ensuring optimal comfort for the human eye.Additionally, the Circadian Night Display adjusts the screen to warmer colors and reduces colors known to be significant circadian stimuli. This feature is tested to increase melatonin levels, promoting longer and better sleep quality for users.The HONOR Magic V2 sets a new standard in smartphone photography and videography, featuring a triple rear camera setup that includes 50MP Main Camera (f/1.9), a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.0), and a 20MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4), allowing users to produce decent photos with its superior light sensing capabilities. The front-facing dual camera setup features two 16MP Cameras (f/2.2) and supports various capture modes for creators to capture and produce content effortlessly.The HONOR Magic V2 is powered by MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, delivering a smooth and feature-rich user experience tailored to various usage scenarios, including social interactions, lifestyle, entertainment, information, office, and travel. To protect user privacy and security, a new parallel space feature is also making a debut with HONOR Magic V2 for users to easily separate work apps from personal apps.The HONOR Magic V2 will be available in three colors Purple, Black, and Black PU featuring a vegan leather back, priced at S$1,999. For further details, visit the HONOR Singapore website atEnjoy exclusive gifts worth a total of S$1,038 when pre-order the HONOR Magic V2 from 17 till 24 January 2024. The gifts comprise of:Pre-order can be done at HONOR Official Store on Shopee at . Pre-orders are also available through the following partners:The HONOR Magic V2 will be available for purchase on 25 January 2024. Customers will receive a complimentary HONOR Watch GS 3 (worth S$299) with every purchase of the HONOR Magic V2.The device can be purchased at selected consumer electronics stores, including Best Denki, Courts, Challenger, Gain City, authorized HONOR retailers, Shopee HONOR Official Store, Lazada HONOR Official Store, and TikTok HONOR Official Store.------1Data from HONOR labs. Based on the lightest version which comes in a vegan leather back. The glass back version weighs 237g. Total weight includes battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods.2Data from HONOR labs. Based on the slimmest version which comes in a vegan leather back. The glass back version thin as 10. The thickness of the whole device is measured at the thinnest point and does not include the thickness of the camera bump. Product size may vary with its configuration, manufacturing process and measurement methods. Specification details are for reference only.3Typical capacity. The rated capacity is 4900mAh.4The 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology of HONOR Magic V2 is TV Rheinland Flicker-free certified and achieves the risk-free dimming level, which only takes effect when the refresh rate is 120Hz. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.Hashtag: #HONORMagicV2 #HONORSingapore #InnovationRedefined



@HONORSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at



.



HONOR Singapore