The Hong Kong Institution Of Engineers Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Officially Kicked Off

Seven events advancing innovative development in engineering sector and inspiring future engineering talents HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - Today, the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) held a press conference on the Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 (HKEW 2024) at EngHub as a prelude to the series of enthralling activities that comprise it. HKEW 2024, the member- and public-oriented HKIE event organised on the largest scale in Session 2023/2024, has 'Be the Change' as its theme and encompasses seven major activities, including Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival , Engineer Alliance , 'Our Dream City' Primary Student Design Contest , 'Our Future Engineers' Secondary Student Quiz Contest , Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition , Engineering Career Fair and HKIE Grand Award 2024 . Through a variety of interactive approaches, the HKIE hopes to raise public interest inand understanding ofthe engineering profession and motivate more youngsters to join the profession, thereby advancing Hong Kong's innovation and engineering development through these youngsters' participation in societal development.

'We believe,' Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hongthe HKIE's Presidentsaid in his welcome speech, 'that these seven significant events can stimulate the engagement and a sense of involvement in the engineering field in primary school, secondary school and higher institution students, as well as industry professionals and the general public. This will foster the attraction and cultivation of professional talents for the engineering industry, bringing innovation and breakthroughs to the development of Hong Kong's engineering field.'

The centerpiece of HKEW 2024 is the Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival (the Carnival), which will be held, for three consecutive days, from 1 March to 3 March at the Harbourside Lawn of West Kowloon Cultural District. This grand event serves as a platform for showcasing the diversity, innovativeness and significance of the engineering profession, featuring as many as 45 interactive booths aimed at deepening public understanding of the engineering profession. Renowned performers such as Per Se grace the stage, presenting an exciting lineup of performances and making the weekend experience a relaxing and enjoyable one for the visitors. Moreover, to further showcase the diversity and professionalism of Hong Kong's young engineers, the HKIE organises the inaugural Engineer Alliance this year and has succeeded in securing the participation of a multitude of high-spirited young engineers. Through two rounds of thrilling tasks and challenges, these participants will demonstrate to the public the high professional standards and sustained excellence of Hong Kong's engineers.

Aside from public-oriented activities, HKEW 2024 also encompasses an array of events tailored specifically for students. The 'Our Dream City' Primary Student Design Contest aims to spark students' creativity, nurture a sense of team spirit in them, and cultivate their interest in engineering and urban development. ' Our Future Engineers' Secondary Student Quiz Contest , on the other hand, offers secondary students the opportunities to interact and exchange with practicing engineers so that they can gain a deeper appreciation of the crucial role played by engineers in urban development and the field's diverse and challenging nature.

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition (the Competition) stands as another prominent event in HKEW 2024. The HKIE sees the Competition as an interactive platform on which students can conduct cross-regional exchanges and hopes that it can foster innovation and teamwork among students in the engineering departments of higher education institutions. 'In both Hong Kong and other cities within the Greater Bay Area,' said Ir Prof Louis LOCK Fat-shing, Chairman of the Competition's Organising Committee , 'there is an abundance of exceptional engineering students. The Competition presents an excellent opportunity for them to conduct professional exchange with one another. We very much look forward to witnessing their remarkable work and spirit of collaboration.' Furthermore, the HKIE will be hosting Engineering Career Fair in tertiary institutions in Hong Kong, Ir Keith YUE, Engineering Career Fair Organising Committee Co-Chairman said: 'Through the fairs' company booths, recruitment talks, and on-site interviews, students will have the chance to engage in in-depth conversations with industry veterans and plan their career paths better.'

Additionally, the HKIE will be hosting the 'HKIE Grand Award' again this year to champion HKIE members who have made significant contributions to the development of the engineering industry. The Award comprises three Categories: Innovation, Industrial, and Infrastructure. It is hoped that this Award, by inspiring more members to showcase their outstanding achievements in their respective fields, will take the development of Hong Kong's engineering industry even further.

Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Event Details:

Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Carnival

Date

1 March 2024 to 3 March 2024

Time

1 March 2024 (Friday): 3 pm 6 pm

2 March 2024 (Saturday): 10 am 6 pm

3 March 2024 (Sunday): 10 am 6 pm

Venue

Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District (free public entry)



Engineer Alliance

Date

Late January to late February 2024: public online voting

23 February 2024: Announcement of the Finalists

2 March 2024: Knowledge Quiz Competition (open to public)

3 March 2024: Pitch Perfect Challenge (open to public)

Venue

Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District (free public entry)



'Our Dream City' Primary Student Design Contest

Date

1 March to 3 March 2024: Exhibition of models

3 March 2024: Presentations by contesting teams

Time

Exhibition of models

1 March 2024: 3 pm 6 pm

2 March 2024: 10 am 6 pm

3 March 2024: 10 am 6 pm

Presentations by contesting teams

3 March 2024: 12 pm (noon)

Venue

Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District (free public entry)



'Our Future Engineers' Secondary Student Quiz Contest

Date

23 February and 24 February 2024: Preliminary round

2 March 2024: Final round (open to public)

Time

Final round

2 March 2024: 11 am 12:30 pm

Venue

Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District (free public entry)



Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition *

Date

9 March 2024

Time

8:15 am 4 pm

Venue

Beach volleyball court, South China Athletic Association, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

* Not Open to Public

Engineering Career Fair

Date

Late February to late March 2024

Time

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology: 29 February 2024

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi Campus): 4 March 2024

School of Professional Education and Executive Development, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University: 5 March 2024

City University of Hong Kong: 8 March 2024

The Chinese University of Hong Kong: 12 13 March 2024

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University: 19 March 2024

The University of Hong Kong: 21 March 2024

Venue

Each tertiary institution



Click here to download high resolution pictures



Photo 1

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers hosted a press conference on the 'Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024' and attracted many attendees



Photo 2

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers President Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong delivered the welcome speech



Photo 3

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers 2024 Engineering Career Fair Organising Committee Co-Chairman Ir Keith YUE introduced Engineering Career Fair



Photo 4

Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition Organising Committee Chair, Ir Prof Louis F S LOCK mentioned that the Competition is an exchange platform for cross-regional engineering students



Photo 5

Group photo of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers President Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong, its Council Members, Members of the Organising Committees, and other attendees



Photo 6

Media group interview with (From left to right) Sau Mau Ping Catholic Primary School Principal Ms YIP Chun Yin , Engineer Alliance Participant Miss Miro CHAN Sum Chau, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers President Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong and Engineer Alliance Participant Ir CHEUNG Hoi Kui Michelle

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the HKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.

The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit





