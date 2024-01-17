(MENAFN) In a recent address at the 'Small Motherland – the Strength of Russia' forum in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin sharply criticized Ukraine's leaders, attributing the failure of their much-anticipated counteroffensive to their own decision-making. According to Putin, the Ukrainian negotiation team, which engaged in peace talks with Russia early in the conflict, admitted that they were prepared to reach an agreement with Moscow at one point. However, after a visit from then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Ukrainian authorities shifted their stance, opting to cease negotiations and continue the military confrontation.



Putin questioned the wisdom of this decision, stating, "Are they not idiots?" He argued that if Ukraine had ignored Johnson's advice, the conflict might have already concluded, emphasizing that this choice underscored Ukraine's perceived lack of independence. The Russian leader contended that Ukrainian leaders' allegiance to Western guidance had hindered the resolution of the conflict and contributed to the current state of affairs.



The Russian president further asserted that Ukraine's recent attacks on Russian civilians were an attempt to divert attention from the failure of their counteroffensive. The intended goal of the operation was to push Russian forces back to Ukraine's 1991 borders, but Putin claimed that not only did the offensive fail catastrophically, but it also resulted in Russian forces gaining the upper hand on the battlefield.



Putin warned of severe consequences for Ukrainian statehood, suggesting that if the current trajectory continues, irreparable damage could be inflicted. He placed full responsibility on the leadership in Kiev, asserting that the dire situation is a direct consequence of their policies and decisions.



The critique from Putin sheds light on the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region, raising questions about Ukraine's autonomy and its strategic alliances. As tensions persist, the world watches closely to see how these developments will shape the future of the ongoing conflict and the stability of the Ukrainian state.







