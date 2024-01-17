Andrea King-Chang Is Leading The Charge In Prince George’S County As A Dynamic Industry Leader And Philanthropist

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Andrea King-Chang, the esteemed President & CEO of King Davis Electric & King Davis Contracting, is not only a dynamic industry leader but also a dedicated philanthropist, leading the charge in Prince George's County. Her impactful presence in industry events, conferences, and committees underscores her unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.



Speaking to the media, Andrea King-Chang said "In the realm of leadership and philanthropy, I believe in creating a legacy that extends beyond business success. Each connection made, every initiative undertaken is a step towards a more inclusive and compassionate industry. This journey is about weaving a tapestry of positive impact that transcends the confines of the construction sector."

A Dynamic Force in Prince George's County

As a member of the Prince George's Chamber of Commerce, Andrea actively supports the mission to advance business interests and create wealth for a vibrant Prince George's County. Her leadership role extends to advocacy in the surrounding counties as well, addressing procurement issues and matters concerning small businesses.

Championing Black Business Growth in Maryland

As a dedicated member of the Maryland Black Chambers of Commerce, Andrea contributes to the success and growth of the Black business community through her involvement on the Advisory Board and the Legislative Committee.

Executive Alliance Membership: Connecting Accomplished Women

As a member of Executive Alliance, Andrea plays a crucial role in connecting accomplished women in the Maryland area. This affiliation allows her to expand her impact and influence in the boardroom, community, and leadership positions.

Jamaican Nationals Association: Promoting Culture and Heritage

Andrea's commitment to cultural heritage is evident through her membership in the Jamaican Nationals Association. Serving on the Community Service and Development and Membership Committee, she actively contributes to the promotion of Jamaican culture and heritage.

"Year-round advocacy for inclusiveness and diversity is a personal commitment. Attending events such as Governor Wes Moore's Project Labor Agreement Announcement and the Women's Leadership Summit reinforces my dedication to fostering positive change. Together, let's shape an industry and community where everyone has a seat at the table," Andrea added.

Yvonne Castle Foundation: A Legacy of Social Responsibility

The Yvonne Castle Foundation , founded in honor of Andrea's mother, stands as a beacon of social responsibility. Andrea's commitment to uplifting communities through education, mentorship, and support programs has made a lasting impact, with over 9,000 children benefiting from the foundation's initiatives.

Empowering Diversity as President of the Union Women Minority Contractors Association (UWMCA)

In her role as President of the Union Women Minority Contractors Association, Andrea spearheads initiatives to advance diversity and inclusion in the construction industry. Her unwavering passion and proven success position her as a driving force for creating an equitable future for minority and women contractors.

Advocacy for Inclusiveness and Diversity: A Year-Round Commitment

Andrea is a constant advocate for inclusiveness and diversity, participating in key events such as Governor Wes Moore's Project Labor Agreement Announcement, in which Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order to promote workforce development in state public works projects. The Women's Leadership Summit, She Means Business event, Bi-County Business Roundtable events, the Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, and more.

Andrea King-Chang's leadership extends beyond her role as President & CEO of King Davis Electric & King Davis Contracting , making her a powerful force in advocating for positive change within the industry and the community.





