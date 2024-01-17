Vapor Deposition Market Poised To Reach $66.1 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse 133 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 238 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Vapor Deposition Market""Vapor Deposition Market by Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Physical Vapor Deposition), End- user Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2028

MarketsandMarkets projects that the global vapor deposition market will grow from USD 42.6 billion in 2023 to USD 66.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2%, during the forecast period. The vapor deposition market is experiencing a dynamic evolution, driven by a series of prominent trends that are reshaping the landscape of industrial manufacturing. One of the most striking trends is the increasing integration of automation and digitization into vapor deposition processes. As industries strive for precision and efficiency, automation technologies are being employed to enhance control, reduce human error, and optimize coating consistency. Moreover, the growing emphasis on sustainability has led to the development of environmentally friendly deposition techniques and the utilization of eco-conscious materials, aligning with global efforts toward greener practices.



As semiconductor manufacturers continue to follow Moore's Law, which predicts the doubling of transistors on a chip every two years, vapor deposition plays a crucial role in enabling the production of ever smaller and more powerful semiconductor devices. The thin films produced through vapor deposition provide the necessary insulation and conductivity for densely packed circuitry. Furthermore, emerging technologies like flexible electronics, organic electronics, and printed electronics rely heavily on vapor deposition for depositing functional layers onto flexible substrates. These applications have immense potential in areas such as wearable devices, flexible displays, and sensors.

Applied Materials, Inc.

is a leading provider of manufacturing equipment, services, and software primarily serving the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company is organized into four main segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, Display & Adjacent Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Systems segment is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sale of various equipment essential for producing semiconductor chips (integrated circuits or ICs). It encompasses a wide range of products and technologies, including Epitaxy, Ion Implantation, Oxidation/Nitridation, Rapid Thermal Processing, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP), Electrochemical Deposition, Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), Etch, and Metrology and Inspection tools. The segment's products, like centura, VIISta, endura, and others, are manufactured in different locations such as Singapore, Texas, Massachusetts, and Israel. In FY2022, the Semiconductor Systems segment contributed the majority of the company's revenue, generating USD 18,797 million, which accounted for about 72.9% of the total. The Applied Global Services segment focuses on providing solutions aimed at optimizing the performance, productivity, and maintenance of equipment. These solutions enhance the efficiency and reliability of manufacturing processes in semiconductor and related industries.

Lam Research Corporation

is primarily engaged in the production of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam Research Corporation operates a network of facilities across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the US. The company has a diverse range of prominent brands, including ALTUS, Striker, SABRE, Syndion, VECTOR, Da Vinci, SPEED, SOLA, Kiyo, DV-Prime, Versys, EOS, Coronus, and Metryx.

The company strategically categorizes its product offerings into three distinct segments: Deposition, Etch, and Clean processes and product families. Within its Deposition category, Lam Research specializes in producing layers of dielectric (insulating) and metal (conducting) materials that play a vital role in constructing semiconductor devices. Notably, the company's ALTUS systems combine cutting-edge CVD and ALD technologies, facilitating the precise deposition of highly conformal films essential for advanced tungsten metallization applications. The company offers different products which include chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), electrochemical deposition (ECD), ultraviolet thermal processing (UVTP), and resist strip and surface preparation, as well as synergy cleaning products.

The company markets its products and services primarily to companies involved in the production of semiconductors in the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, South Korea, and Japan. The company reported employee strength of nearly 18,700 people as of 2023 and competes globally with IHI Corporation (Japan), Kurt J Lesker (U.S.), Veeco Instruments Inc. (U.S.), and Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

Tokyo Electron Ltd . is a prominent company involved in the design, production, and marketing of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and industrial electronics products for the production of flat panel displays. The company operates through three main segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment, and Other Services. In the Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) segment, Tokyo Electron specializes in the creation, production, maintenance, and distribution of a range of equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing. This includes coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, and wafer probers, among other essential tools.

The Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment segment is dedicated to manufacturing coater/developer machinery used in the production of flat panel displays, as well as plasma etching/ashing devices. It offers its range of CVD equipment under its semiconductor production equipment business and has presence across 16 countries with 77 locations.

In July 2023, Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of Tokyo Electron Ltd. has completed its new development building at the Hosaka Office in Nirasaki City, Yamanashi Prefecture. The completion of the new developmental building will enhance TEL's technological advancement capabilities aligned with both market demands and customer requirements

2023, Ionbond Mexico joined the Mexican Association of Surface Finishers (AMAS). By joining AMAS, Ionbond Mexico can learn and advance together with other companies in the industry, exchange information about the science and technology of surface finishing, and participate in specialized training, courses, workshops, conferences, exhibitions, and technical sessions.

In June 2021, Tokyo Electron (TEL) partnered with the imec-ASML Joint High NA EUV Research Laboratory to develop its leading-edge Coater/Developer. The Coater/Developer is a critical piece of equipment in the EUV lithography process, and TEL's technology is expected to help to improve the performance of high-NA EUV lithography systems. In June 2019, AIXTRON and PlayNitride Inc., a Taiwanese company that is one of the technology leaders in the field of Micro LED displays, signed a Joint collaboration agreement to accelerate technical and commercial breakthroughs of Micro LEDs.

