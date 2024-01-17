Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market Projected To Reach $116 Million By 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse 276 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market""Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market by Substrate (Metal, Non-metal), Resin (Hybrid, Polyester, Epoxy), and End-Use (Furniture, Appliances, Automotive, Medical, Retail, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 202

The low temperature powder coatings market is projected to reach USD 116 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2021 and 2027. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the overall low temperature powder coatings market due to the increasing infrastructural development, technological advancement related to low temperature powder coatings, and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of using low temperature powder coatings.

The rapid economic growth and substantial investments in sectors like automotive, electronics, and furniture position Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market for low-temperature powder coatings.



Players including AkzoNobel N.V (Netherlands), Sherwin-Williams (US), PPG Industries Inc., (US) have adopted several growth strategies between 2018 and 2022 (June) to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches/developments, mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & agreements, and joint ventures & collaborations were the strategies adopted by these players to achieve growth in the low temperature powder coatings market.

PPG Industries

is a global manufacturer and supplier of paints, coatings, optical products, and specialty materials. It serves customers in the industrial, consumer products, transportation, and construction markets. PPG provides industrial and automotive coatings to manufacturing companies, adhesives & sealants to the automotive industry, metal pretreatments & related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications, and packaging coatings to aerosol, food & beverage container manufacturers. The company also delivers protective coating solutions for a wide range of industries. It. operates through two major segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The company offers low temperature powder coatings through the Industrial Coatings segment. It has 156 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Sherwin-Williams Company

is one of the global leaders in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three main divisions: Consumer Brands Group, The Americas Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The company offers low temperature powder coatings through the Performance Coatings Group segment. The company serves a wide range of markets furniture, appliance, and electronics. It has a presence in more than 120 countries, primarily in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

