Crawl Space Ninja Of Wilmington Highlights The Dangers Of Neglecting Crawl Space Waterproofing

Wilmington, NC - In a website post, Crawl Space Ninja highlighted the dangers of neglecting crawl space waterproofing.

The team said that neglecting

crawl space waterproofing in Wilmington

can result in the growth of mold and mildew. Moisture from the ground can seep into the crawl space, creating a damp environment that is ideal for mold and mildew to thrive. These growths give off a musty odor and release spores into the air, leading to respiratory issues.

The experts noted that neglecting to waterproof the

crawl space in Wilmington

can also make the home more susceptible to pests and insects. The moisture in the crawl space can attract various pests, such as termites, cockroaches, and rodents. These pests cause damage to the crawl space itself and may make their way into the main living areas of the home, posing a threat to the health and safety of the residents.

The

crawl space contractors in Wilmington

added that neglecting crawl space waterproofing can lead to higher energy bills. The dampness in a crawl space can affect the overall temperature and humidity levels of a home, making it more difficult to regulate the climate. In the summer, the humidity from the crawl space can make the home feel hotter. In the winter, the moisture from the crawl space can make the home feel colder.

