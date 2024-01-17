Dedicated Home Improvement Services With Quality Products And Workmanship Guarantee

(MENAFN- GetNews) If you're looking for a home improvement company in Kansas City, look no further than Bordner Home Improvement. We understand that your home is one of your most important investments, and we're dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to help you protect and improve your home.

Raytown, MO - Bordner Home Improvement is a family business providing industry-leading installations of Roofing, siding, windows, doors, bathrooms, stone, and stucco products. The roofing contractors at Lee's Summit work diligently in every job they do to win the client's trust and achieve customer satisfaction. The company protects customers by developing solutions to their home improvement needs with one goal: complete satisfaction.

Bordner Home Improvement uses high-quality materials and equipment to execute projects, giving clients long-lasting solutions. When Lee's Summit Roof Repair products are of high quality, they provide building durability and save the building owner from costly repairs and maintenance services. Additionally, Roofing requires the services of a professional to help guide the owner on how best to handle their Roofing to prevent serious issues.



Experience is critical to delivering an excellent service regardless of the size or nature of the project. Bordner Home Improvement highlighted their years of Roofing Services. Lee's Summit is due to their constant training in the latest techniques, technologies, and roofing materials. The continuous training enables them to stay up to date with the latest processes in Roofing to achieve customer satisfaction in every roofing project they handle successfully.

About Us

Bordner Home Improvement understands that a home is one of your most important investments, and they are dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to help clients protect and improve their homes. Call today!

Bordner Home Improvement

11701 E State Rte 350, Raytown, MO 64138

(816) 358-2102

Media Contact

Company Name: Bordner Home Improvement

Contact Person: Rob Poettgen

Email: Send Email

Phone: (816) 358-2102

Address: 11701 E State Rte 350

City: Raytown

State: MO 64138

Country: United States

Website:

