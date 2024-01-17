(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “Sepsis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Sepsis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sepsis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Sepsis Market Report:





The Sepsis market size was valued approximately USD 2,807 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In May 2022, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. obtained approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) to treat Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. The New Drug Applications for these products were earlier designated as qualified infectious disease products (QIDP).

In May 2022, The Sepsis Alliance introduced the Sepsis Innovation Collaborative (SIC), aiming to advance early diagnosis, improve antimicrobial therapies, develop host-modifying agents, and more in the fight against sepsis. As one of the pioneering public-private collaborative communities, SIC includes members such as Beckman Coulter, Merck, BioAegis Therapeutics, Roche, and other companies.

In 2022, the 7MM documented 3,543,995 cases of sepsis, and projections indicate an anticipated increase by 2032. Among these cases, the United States held the largest share, contributing 55% to the overall sepsis population, amounting to 1,938,855 cases in 2022.

In 2022, the combined total of sepsis cases in the EU4 and the UK reached 1,210,184, and there is an anticipated increase by 2032. Among the EU countries, Germany had the highest share in the sepsis population, recording 322,020 cases in 2022.

In Japan, there were 394,956 new cases of sepsis reported. The epidemiological data reveals that the incidence in Japan constituted 11% of the overall patient pool in the 7MM in 2022.

Key Sepsis Companies: Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem SA, Enlivex Therapeutics, and others

Key Sepsis Therapies: VBI-S, Nangibotide, Allocetra, and others

The Sepsis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in the 7MM, the majority of patient pool were males as compared to females whereas in the US female population dominated the Sepsis incident pool The Sepsis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Sepsis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Sepsis market dynamics.





Sepsis Overview

Sepsis is a severe and potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection leads to systemic inflammation. The immune system's response to infection can sometimes become overactive, triggering widespread inflammation that can result in organ dysfunction or failure.





Sepsis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Sepsis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Sepsis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Sepsis

Prevalent Cases of Sepsis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Sepsis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Sepsis





Sepsis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sepsis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Sepsis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Sepsis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Sepsis Therapies and Key Companies



VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio

Nangibotide: Inotrem SA Allocetra: Enlivex Therapeutics





Scope of the Sepsis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Sepsis Companies: Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem SA, Enlivex Therapeutics, and others

Key Sepsis Therapies: VBI-S, Nangibotide, Allocetra, and others

Sepsis Therapeutic Assessment: Sepsis current marketed and Sepsis emerging therapies

Sepsis Market Dynamics: Sepsis market drivers and Sepsis market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Sepsis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sepsis Market Access and Reimbursement







