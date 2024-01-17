Children Book Polaris About Northern Light, Friendship And Planet Earth

(MENAFN- GetNews) London, UK - Bullied ginger girl Chloe and a polar cub have a dream and they make the dream come true - together. Thew new book for children Polaris is a story about unexpected bond between Canadian Inuit girl Chloe and lost polar cub takimg the readers onto their journey full of adventure and danger to reach their goal and dream across icebergs, polar circle and a land of fantasy.

Chloe returns after pandemic to spend her summer holidays with her grandparents in Churchill, Canada and she would like to see Northern Lights. The polar cub is hungry and has lost his mama Bear a year ago. Guided by North star - Polaris they reach their goal but the biggest challenge of all is yet to come...

Polaris is a warm story about friendship, tolerance, inner strength, with educational side in the book for the readers of all ages, not just children. The expected first release is on February 15, 2024 in USA, follow4d by United Kingdon, Canada, Australia and New Zeeland in late February 2023. The book will be available in Japan, South Korea, India and Germany in March and for markets in Italy, France, Czechia, Spain, Brazil in April 2024.

Marketa Barborikova Linden Windsor is British - Czech author, NHL commentator, former profi swimmer, IT business girl dipping her toes in healthcare and once interim Captain General Royal Marines. She resides in United Kingdom and Polaris is her first book for children, after her debut Queen Margot. She holds Masters from Masaryk university Brno(history and psychology) and degree from Marketing, Statistics and Data Science from VSE Prague, LSE London. Her main field is tech, IT and anything about history. She runs her popular history podcast. If she does not drink coffee, she is a busy bee with her work, charity or a sporty girl. She has been a head of HC Slavia Prague. Partner is according in flagranti shopping bag Habitat and Christmas AC Sparta Prague polar bear present from October 2023 Dr Daniel Kretinsky singer Cheryl Tweedy named her son after Marketa's old habit to kiss stuffed polar bears in Brno shopping mall.

Contact: ... Cmmunicat Consulting, 92 Paul St, London

Media Contact

Company Name: Cmmunicat Consulting

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Address: 92 Paul St

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website:

