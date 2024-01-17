Pharmacann Kicks Off Adult Use Retail And Wholesale In New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verilife Albany the first medical operator to begin adult use sales in the state

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaCann Inc. ("PharmaCann" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, today announced the start of adult use retail sales at its Verilife dispensary in the Empire State's Capital Region. Located at 10 Executive Park Drive in Albany's exclusive and vibrant Stuyvesant Plaza, Verilife Albany is the Company's first retail location to serve adult use patrons in the state.

Verilife Albany opened in 2016 serving New York State's medical patients, and is now the first medical marijuana provider to serve both the adult use and medical market in New York. As of the New Year, patients and consumers can shop from Verilife's wide selection of premium flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles and more. PharmaCann's premium house brands include trusted names like matter., Magnitude, P3 and LivWell, followed by new PharmaCann brands, Full Melt and #HASH, launching soon.

On the wholesale side, the Company began the distribution of its adult use products into the New York wholesale market, with PharmaCann brands now available at retailers like Sacred Bloom, Gotham Buds, Good Grades, Greenery Spot, Dank 716, Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc, Hush, Grow Together and TJ's Cannabis Corp with several more to follow by the end of the month.

"We are thrilled that our Verilife Albany location was the first dual-licensed cannabis dispensary in the Empire State," said PharmaCann CEO Brett Novey. "New Yorkers have embraced Verilife with open arms, and it is our mission to serve an even wider audience as we launch adult use retail and wholesale operations. With our extensive selection and fair prices, PharmaCann has something for everyone who walks through our Verilife Albany dispensary doors, or those of our trusted wholesale partners."

Verilife Albany is open to patients and consumers during the following:

Adult Use:



Monday-Saturday 9am - 9pm Sunday 12pm - 7pm

Medical:



Monday-Saturday 9am - 9am Sunday 10am - 7pm

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes dispensaries and cultivation and processing operations in eight states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit Pharmacann.

SOURCE PharmaCann