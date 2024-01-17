BATAVIA, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers can score big at ALDI ahead of their 2024 Big Game parties. Starting Jan. 31, ALDI will give fans a quarter back in the form of 25% off the most popular game day foods, from dips and pizza to meatballs and other iconic apps. Because overpaying for your favorite game day eats is a fumble (let's leave those on the field, shall we?).

A Winning Quarter Back: ALDI Offers 25% Off Game Day Must-Haves

"Just like a quarterback leads their team, ALDI is championing shoppers by reducing our already low prices on the most popular Big Game foods," said Scott Patton, Vice President of National Buying. "Year-round, we look for every opportunity to save customers time and money. This game day, we're investing in our customers even more by offering an additional 25% off their spreads – whether they're rooting for their favorite team, watching the halftime show or laughing during the commercial breaks."

The famous ALDI quarter cart system is one of the many ways the grocer saves customers money year-round. Simply deposit a quarter to unlock your shopping cart, stock up on everything you need, and get your quarter back when you return it. No cart wranglers means staff can focus on more important tasks inside the store, which leads to added savings for shoppers. With processes like this in place, shoppers typically save 40% on grocery bills compared to traditional supermarkets.

Price reductions on this curated lineup of best-selling Big Game items will run from January 31 – February 13 so hosts can delight their guests with favorite apps and snacks during the epic matchup.

Some of the price reductions include: