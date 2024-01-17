Automotive And Credit Industry Veteran, Curtis Knievel, Joins Informativ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Knievel will leverage his lifelong passion for the automotive industry in his new role.

Informativ ("Informativ" or the "Company"), a provider of credit-focused lead enrichment, credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced that Curtis Knievel has joined the Company as Vice President of Business Development. Knievel has decades of experience building credit-focused businesses in the automotive and financial services industries.

Prior to joining Informativ, Knievel served as Vice President of Strategy at Self Financial, and Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at RentTrack and at LevelCredit. Knievel was also a founding partner of one of the companies that provides credit reports to automotive dealers and other adjacent industries.



"Curtis's extensive experience building strategic relationships and his wide network of contacts within the automotive industry perfectly support Informativ's goals for growth and success,"

said David Carner, Chief Executive Officer at Informativ. "Curtis's expertise in credit and compliance, having built a company from the ground up, greatly benefits our existing clients and new partners."

In his role as Vice President of Business Development, Knievel will optimize the Company's partnerships in automotive and expand its relationships with powersports, RV, and marine dealers. Knievel will also identify new markets, partners, channels, and customers that will benefit from Informativ's credit, compliance, and lead generation technology as well as facilitate new integrations that will benefit Informativ's current clients and partners.

"By bringing together the credit, compliance, and lead generation technologies of Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, Informativ has created a unique solution for dealers not offered by any other provider in the automotive industry," said Knievel. "I'm thrilled to be part of this dynamic company and to connect with my friends and colleagues in automotive at NADA in February and beyond."

Knievel's passion for automobiles and motorcycles began as a child watching his daredevil uncle, Evel Knievel, and his father and grandfather who raced cars and owned car dealerships specializing in European & Japanese Imports.

While Evel set records for jumps on motorcycles, Knievel's father, Nicolas, set the car-jump world record in July of 1978.

Knievel and the Informativ team will be sharing how the company's technology helps dealers control their credit, compliance risks, and sales process at NADA booth 4721W February 2 – 4, 2024. Learn more here .

About Informativ

Informativ, which brings together Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers credit-focused lead enrichment, credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit for additional information.

