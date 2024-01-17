Spiritual Entrepreneurship For Women: Elevating The Mind To Achieve A Life Of Abundance, Love, And Fulfillment

(MENAFN- GetNews) Accredited Master Spiritual Psychology Coach Libier Sandoval is dedicated to helping Mom Business Owners achieve their personal and professional goals through highly effective personalized coaching sessions.

Libier Sandoval, widely known as "The Conscious Mom Boss," has emerged as an authority on relationships and entrepreneurship . Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of mindful living and purpose-driven business.

A guiding light in Spiritual Psychology, Sandoval is a business mentor, serial entrepreneur, and burnout recovery coach with a mission to guide Mom business owners on a journey of profound transformation. Her approach takes them on a journey of burnout recovery

to find harmony in family life and relationships in their pursuit of wealth.

Sandoval has worked with hundreds of women through her personalized coaching sessions, helping them access and release the trauma that prevents them from living their life purpose. By understanding that many Mom business owners struggle with limiting beliefs rooted in unprocessed grief, she empowers them to break free from the emotional patterns that manifest in fatigue and negativity.

Her journey has been shaped by the trauma of losing her mother to cancer, inspiring her to delve deep into the world of spiritual psychology. She discovered a path in alignment with her life mission, and her success inspired her to reach out to high-achieving women who have lost their perspectives in life in search of wealth and success. She formed The Garden of Dione LLC as an outreach platform for her signature program-Beyond Business: Nurturing Generational Abundance as a Mom CEO.



“I've been an entrepreneur all my life with many side hustles and know the effort it takes. My exclusive 1-on-1 coaching program for ambitious Mom business owners struggling with burnout. They are amazing people and while they never give, their souls are at breaking point. My program takes them on a journey of self-discovery, allowing the healing process to break the layers of resilience so that their life's mission can come through and flourish,” said Sandoval.

By guiding these individuals to cultivate a deep connection with their true identity, she helps them nurture an internal mechanism for trauma release-the key to embracing self-love and creating a life of abundance, love, and fulfillment that lasts for generations.

An accredited Master Spiritual Psychology coach, Libier Sandoval works with clients to help them identify their strengths and weaknesses, overcome obstacles, and create a plan to achieve the success they envision.

“I'm always my first client and I've gone on to help countless other women transform to be their better selves. As a non-native speaker from a different culture, I've overcome grief and many obstacles due to my own limiting beliefs and came back stronger to overcome the challenges that blocked my progress,” said Sandoval of her elevated and holistic approach to coaching and Mompreneur transformation.

Sandoval's program is designed to help women entrepreneurs find their bearing in life and regain their true power-the ability to create generational wealth and still have time for themselves and their loved ones. Her methodology involves four stages: awaken, heal, transform, and empower/manifest.

In the first stage, she helps her clients awaken to the barriers holding them back from realizing their potential, delving deep into their subconscious to expose limiting beliefs and fears that impact their lives. By understanding these factors, clients can chart a course with achievable goals and targets to overcome them.

The following stage is a process of healing, addressing past traumas, emotional pain, and unresolved grief in a safe space. Releasing burdens, forgiving, and finding closure are at the heart of every Mompreneur's transformation and the foundation for growth.



This sets the platform for the next phase-helping Mom business owners transform their identities. Recognizing their inherent worth, embracing their essence, and regaining their power, they can now willingly shed their old selves and are ready to be their best versions.

At this stage, clients are now prepared to undergo generational wealth coaching to uncover their life purpose, clarify their goals, integrate their divine identity, and create a roadmap for their future.



In a world often characterized by the hustle and bustle of working life, Libier Sandoval stands as a beacon of conscious living, reminding women entrepreneurs of the profound impact that mindfulness can have on their relationships, businesses, and communities. As The Conscious Mom Boss, she continues to pave the way for a new generation of Mom business owners seeking success, fulfillment, and positive impact in their lives and generations to come.

Founded by Libier Sandoval, The Garden of Dione LLC offers transformational programs for ambitious women entrepreneurs and Mompreneurs, helping them achieve abundance and fulfillment in their endeavors. The author of A Bigger Mission, a book in collaboration with 11 other authors, Sandoval is an accredited Spiritual Psychology coach, burnout coach, business mentor, and serial entrepreneur who has designed a 4-stage methodology to help women find balance in their pursuit of generational wealth.

