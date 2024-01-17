Creative Biolabs, Pioneering Force In Stem Cell Therapy Research

(MENAFN- GetNews) Creative Biolabs is a leading biotechnology company that continues to lead the charge in developing innovative products and technologies for stem cell therapy research in response to the rising demand for the advancement of stem cell therapy.

New York, USA - January 16, 2024 - Stem cell therapy has the potential to yield cures for numerous diseases that currently afflicting humans and it can even repair damaged tissue incapable of self-healing. In recent years, stem cell therapy has undergone rapid development leading to a significant increase in the demand for research resources. Creative Biolabs, comprising a team of scientists and researchers is a leading company striving to unlock the full potential of these cells using pioneering technology, laying the groundwork for innovative therapeutic applications. They offer a wide array of services for researchers, including disease stem cell therapy development and inducible pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapy services.

"iPSCs have revolutionized the landscape of regenerative medicine by allowing the generation of patient-specific pluripotent stem cells. With years of exploration in iPSC development, our scientists are dedicated to providing several characterization services of iPSC pluripotency for customers all over the world."

Based on the well-established iPSC platform, Creative Biolabs can provide various iPSC characterization methods, such as RNA extraction, cDNA transcription, polymerase chain reaction, and immunofluorescence staining.

"Studies have demonstrated that iPSC NK cells can prevent tumor progression and improve the overall survival of ovarian patients," stated a scientist at Creative Biolabs. "Therefore, iPSC-derived NK cells have established the foundation for the next generation of stem cell therapy."

To support the research of iPSC-derived NK cell therapy, Creative Biolabs offers a series of custom iPSC-derived NK cell services to help clients generate NK cells from iPSCs for future cell therapy applications. Creative Biolabs' iPSC-derived NK cell product is stable both in vitro and in vivo assays, making it broadly usable as a new model to study iPSC-derived NK cell functions and NK cell-related diseases.

"In addition, we have also developed several platforms to assess the high reprogramming efficacy of these NK cells," added the scientist. This biotech company is trusted to provide customers with a rapid turnaround time and accurate data analysis results.

